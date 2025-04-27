IPL 2025: DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

DC vs RCB playing 11 today: DC playing 11 vs RCB: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay RCB playing 11 vs DC: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh Here's what both captains said after toss: Axar Patel (DC): Axar Patel: That is an advantage too but if we had won the toss, I think we would have batted only and use the wicket in the second innings. In the last game, there was no dew but in the game against Mumbai, there was some dew. They had two foreign batters so I wanted to bowl against them. I was bowling with a good rhythm, the plan wasn't to bowl four overs in a row but I kept bowling so I continued with it. Faf is back and the impact player we will decide. Rajat Patidar (RCB): We will bowl first. The wicket is quite good to bat on and I don't think it's going to change too much and we like to chase. It's our first win at our home and we will try to continue playing good cricket. In every match, we are trying to improve, so we want to keep learning. Bethell has come in place of Salt. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG In the 45th match of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) is taking Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. In the match RCB won the toss and invited DC to bat first.

Both teams are vying for playoff spots, making this encounter crucial. DC enters the match with momentum, having secured four consecutive victories. KL Rahul has been instrumental in this run, including a match-winning 93* against RCB earlier in the season . His leadership and adaptability behind the stumps have been pivotal.​

RCB, led by Virat Kohli, boasts a formidable batting lineup. Kohli has been in prolific form, amassing five half-centuries this season. His experience and consistency will be vital as RCB looks to rebound from recent setbacks.​

The head-to-head record favors RCB, with 18 wins to DC's 11 in 30 encounters . However, DC's recent form and home advantage could tip the scales in their favor.​

This high-stakes match promises intense competition, with both teams eager to solidify their positions in the playoff race.​

IPL 2025 DC vs RCB broadcast details

How to watch DC vs RCB in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?

The DC vs RCB match is scheduled for Saturday, April 27.

What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?

The match between DC and RCB will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the toss take place for the DC vs RCB match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match start?

The DC vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 27.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the DC vs RCB match live in India?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar via the app and website.