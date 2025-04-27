Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

DC vs RCB
DC vs RCB
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the 45th match of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) is taking Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. In the match RCB won the toss and invited DC to bat first. 
DC vs RCB playing 11 today:  DC playing 11 vs RCB: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar  Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay  RCB playing 11 vs DC: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal  Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh  Here's what both captains said after toss:  Axar Patel (DC): Axar Patel: That is an advantage too but if we had won the toss, I think we would have batted only and use the wicket in the second innings. In the last game, there was no dew but in the game against Mumbai, there was some dew. They had two foreign batters so I wanted to bowl against them. I was bowling with a good rhythm, the plan wasn't to bowl four overs in a row but I kept bowling so I continued with it. Faf is back and the impact player we will decide.  Rajat Patidar (RCB): We will bowl first. The wicket is quite good to bat on and I don't think it's going to change too much and we like to chase. It's our first win at our home and we will try to continue playing good cricket. In every match, we are trying to improve, so we want to keep learning. Bethell has come in place of Salt. 
 
 
Both teams are vying for playoff spots, making this encounter crucial. DC enters the match with momentum, having secured four consecutive victories. KL Rahul has been instrumental in this run, including a match-winning 93* against RCB earlier in the season . His leadership and adaptability behind the stumps have been pivotal.​
 
RCB, led by Virat Kohli, boasts a formidable batting lineup. Kohli has been in prolific form, amassing five half-centuries this season. His experience and consistency will be vital as RCB looks to rebound from recent setbacks.​

Also Read

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav marks his LSG return with 2 big wickets vs MI

IPL 2025: Bumrah surpasses Malinga to become MI's all-time top wicket taker

It's good to see bowlers making a difference this season: Prasidh Krishna

Highest successful run-chase in IPL history at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

 
The head-to-head record favors RCB, with 18 wins to DC's 11 in 30 encounters . However, DC's recent form and home advantage could tip the scales in their favor.​
 
This high-stakes match promises intense competition, with both teams eager to solidify their positions in the playoff race.​
 
IPL 2025 DC vs RCB broadcast details
 
IPL 2025 DC vs RCB broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch DC vs RCB in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?
The DC vs RCB match is scheduled for Saturday, April 27.
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?
The match between DC and RCB will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the DC vs RCB match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the match start?
The DC vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 27.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to live stream the DC vs RCB match live in India?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar via the app and website.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, RCB batters vs DC bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch makes debut for Mumbai Indians against LSG at home

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav returns to LSG's squad for MI match at Wankhede

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG Playing 11, MI batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story