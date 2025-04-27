IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav marks his LSG return with 2 big wickets vs MI
Mayank Yadav, the fiery fast bowler, made his much-awaited debut in the 2025 Indian Premier League on Sunday during the exciting match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Yadav was brought in as a replacement for Shardul Thakur, marking his first appearance of the IPL 2025 season.
Instant impact by Mayank Yadav
In his comeback match, Yadav made an immediate impact. He first dismissed Mumbai Indians' captain, Rohit Sharma, who had been in good form with scores of 76, 70, and 26 in his last three matches. Yadav's next target was Hardik Pandya, who was bowled out for 5 runs off 7 balls. Pandya's drive missed the ball completely, and it clipped the off bail, sending him back to the pavilion. Yadav ended his spell with 2/40 in the end, proving a little costly for his side. However, he still ended up being the most economical LSG bowler on the day with an economy of 10.
Yadav a big boost for LSG Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and decided to bowl first, with captain Rishabh Pant taking the lead. Yadav had already made a notable impression in the previous season, clocking speeds of up to 156 km/h and picking up three wickets in each of his first two IPL appearances against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, an abdominal injury cut his season short, and he had to sit out for seven months before returning to action. Yadav’s performance on his return was a statement of intent, and his early wickets were key moments in the game.