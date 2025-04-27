IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav marks his LSG return with 2 big wickets vs MI

Instant impact by Mayank Yadav

In his comeback match, Yadav made an immediate impact. He first dismissed Mumbai Indians' captain, Rohit Sharma, who had been in good form with scores of 76, 70, and 26 in his last three matches. Yadav's next target was Hardik Pandya, who was bowled out for 5 runs off 7 balls. Pandya's drive missed the ball completely, and it clipped the off bail, sending him back to the pavilion. Yadav ended his spell with 2/40 in the end, proving a little costly for his side. However, he still ended up being the most economical LSG bowler on the day with an economy of 10.

Mayank Yadav, the fiery fast bowler, made his much-awaited debut in the 2025 Indian Premier League on Sunday during the exciting match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Yadav was brought in as a replacement for Shardul Thakur, marking his first appearance of the IPL 2025 season.