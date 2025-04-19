IPL 2025: RR vs LSG head-to-head, toss stats in Jaipur, weather forecast

Both teams have a decent batting line-up, but their bowlers have failed to produce quality results, and with the balanced wicket of Jaipur in play, both teams will need their bowlers at their best if they wish to win the game. But before they take the field for the last straight fixture of IPL 2025, let us take a look at how they have performed against each other over the years.

RR vs LSG head-to-head

RR leads LSG in the head-to-head record with a 3-2 lead.

Overall

Total matches played: 5

RR won: 4

LSG won: 1

N/R: 0

RR vs LSG head-to-head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Matches played: 2

RR won: 1

LSG won: 1

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Toss stats Total Matches Played: 58

Matches Won Batting First: 20 (34.48%)

Matches Won Batting Second: 38 (65.52%)

Matches Won by Toss Winners: 31 (53.45%)

Matches Won by Toss Losers: 27 (46.55%)

Matches with No Result: 0 (0.00%)

Average Runs per Wicket: 28.71

Average Runs per Over: 8.15 Average Score Batting First: 161.71

The weather in Jaipur for Saturday’s game is expected to be sunny and dry. The temperature will fluctuate between 39°C and 28°C, with winds at around 23 kph. Humidity will hover around 19 per cent, making dew an unlikely factor in the match.

Top performers in RR vs LSG matches

Sanju Samson leads the run charts with a stellar 200 runs, showcasing consistent and impactful performances at the crease. Close behind is Lokesh Rahul, who has amassed 183 runs, followed by Deepak Hooda with 162, adding solidity to the top order. Yashasvi Jaiswal has contributed a handy 133 runs, while Nicholas Pooran rounds out the top five with 104 runs to his name.

On the bowling front, Trent Boult stands out with 8 wickets, making crucial breakthroughs. Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal have both picked up 6 wickets each, proving to be effective with the ball. Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 5 wickets, and Sandeep Sharma follows with 4, contributing valuable support in the bowling department.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last clash between RR and LSG occurred at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow during match number 44 of IPL 2024. In the match, LSG, batting first with the help of KL Rahul (76) and Deepak Hooda (50), put 196 for 5 on the board after 20 overs.

In reply, RR, with the help of Sanju Samson (71 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (52 not out), chased down the total with six balls and seven wickets to spare.