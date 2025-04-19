IPL 2025: RR vs LSG playing 11, LSG batters vs RR bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: GT vs DC - Narendra Modi Stadium stats | Playing 11 | Live streaming | Full scorecard Rajasthan Royals are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 36 of IPL 2025, which will take place at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This game is part of the action-packed IPL season, featuring 74 matches hosted across 13 different cities. As the tournament progresses, the playoffs will begin with Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21. Qualifier 2 and the grand finale are scheduled for May 23 and May 25 in Kolkata.

Rajasthan Royals currently find themselves in the lower half of the table, sitting in eighth place with just two wins and five losses from their seven outings. Their most recent match ended in a narrow loss to the Delhi Capitals via Super Over, a match they came heartbreakingly close to winning but couldn’t chase nine runs in the final over. With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, RR will be eager to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are in a relatively stronger position, holding fifth place on the table with four wins and three losses. They were defeated by Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter, losing by five wickets. LSG will be looking to get back on track and solidify their position in the top half of the standings.

Sanju Samson’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 7

Wins: 4

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 28.57

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 7

Wins: 4

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 57.14

RR playing 11 vs LSG (probable)

Coming off a closely fought encounter with Delhi in the super over, Rajasthan would not want a change in personnel at home and would rather like to change the plans and try to execute them to perfection this time.

RR playing 11 (probable): SV Samson (C), DC Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Parag, N Rana, W Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, TU Deshpande, M Theekshana, Jofra Archer

RR squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

LSG playing 11 vs RR (probable)

LSG would like to win on the road this time and bounce back to winning ways as they take on Rajasthan in Jaipur. With Mitchell Marsh back in the fray, they will be taking their full strength playing 11 on the night.

LSG playing 11 (probable): Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), A Badoni, DA Miller, AK Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, MR Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, D Singh, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

LSG squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni