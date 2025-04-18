IPL 2025: GT vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Gujarat Titans are set to face Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2024 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Both teams head into this high-stakes encounter with momentum on their side, having registered victories in their previous matches.

With the tournament heating up, GT and DC will be eager to secure another win and boost their chances of staying in the top four of the points table. Fans can expect an intense battle between two confident sides, as they aim to keep their playoff hopes alive in what promises to be a thrilling mid-season showdown in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2025: GT vs DC playing 11

GT playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

DC playing 11 (probable): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

GT vs DC head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total Matches: 5

DC won: 3

GT won: 2

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

