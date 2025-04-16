IPL 2025 teams leaderboard, rankings, key stats and updated points table
Check team rankings of all 10 teams in Indian Premier League 2025 here. Find orange cap and purple cap leaderboard hereAditya Kaushik New Delhi
The points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is witnessing a tough contest for the top four spots. Delhi Capitals reclaimed the top position in the points table today with a thrilling Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. They replaced Gujarat Titans to secure the spot.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are the other two teams currently in the top four of the points table.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals continue to trail at the number eight position in the points table after their latest loss.
Chennai Super Kings remain at the bottom of the table.
| IPL 2025 points table
| Team
| Mat
| Won
| Lost
| Tied
| NR
| Pts
| NRR
| Delhi Capitals
| 6
| 5
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 10
| 0.744
| Gujarat Titans
| 6
| 4
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 8
| 1.081
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru
| 6
| 4
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 8
| 0.672
| Punjab Kings
| 6
| 4
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 8
| 0.172
| Lucknow Super Giants
| 7
| 4
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 8
| 0.086
| Kolkata Knight Riders
| 7
| 3
| 4
| 0
| 0
| 6
| 0.547
| Mumbai Indians
| 6
| 2
| 4
| 0
| 0
| 4
| 0.104
| Rajasthan Royals
| 7
| 2
| 5
| 0
| 0
| 4
| -0.714
| Sunrisers Hyderabad
| 6
| 2
| 4
| 0
| 0
| 4
| -1.245
| Chennai Super Kings
| 7
| 2
| 5
| 0
| 0
| 4
| -1.276
IPL 2025 orange cap leaderboard
In the race for the IPL 2025 orange cap, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Nicholas Pooran is still leading the chart with 357 runs. He is followed closely by GT’s Sai Sudharsan (329 runs) and his teammate Mitchell Marsh (295 runs) at the number two and three spots respectively.
| IPL 2025 Orange cap rankings
| POS
| Player
| Team
| Runs
| Mat
| Inns
| HS
| Avg
| 100
| 50
| 1
| Nicholas Pooran
| LSG
| 357
| 7
| 7
| 87*
| 59.5
| 0
| 4
| 2
| Sai Sudharsan
| GT
| 329
| 6
| 6
| 82
| 54.83
| 0
| 4
| 3
| Mitchell Marsh
| LSG
| 295
| 6
| 6
| 81
| 49.17
| 0
| 4
| 4
| Shreyas Iyer
| PBKS
| 250
| 6
| 6
| 97*
| 62.5
| 0
| 3
| 5
| Virat Kohli
| RCB
| 248
| 6
| 6
| 67
| 62
| 0
| 3
| 6
| Surya Kumar Yadav
| MI
| 239
| 6
| 6
| 67
| 47.8
| 0
| 1
| 7
| K L Rahul
| DC
| 238
| 5
| 5
| 93*
| 59.5
| 0
| 2
| 8
| Ajinkya Rahane
| KKR
| 221
| 7
| 7
| 61
| 36.83
| 0
| 2
| 9
| Jos Buttler
| GT
| 218
| 6
| 6
| 73*
| 43.6
| 0
| 2
| 10
| Priyansh Arya
| PBKS
| 216
| 6
| 6
| 103
| 36
| 1
| 0
IPL 2025 purple cap leaderboard
Despite his team’s lacklustre performances so far this season, CSK’s Noor Ahmad continues to lead the top wicket-takers chart with 12 wickets from seven matches. His teammate Khaleel Ahmed and LSG’s Shardul Thakur are next two in the list with 11 wickets each.
| IPL 2025 Purple cap rankings
| POS
| Player
| Team
| Wkts
| Mat
| Inns
| BBI
| Avg
| 4w
| 5w
| 1
| Noor Ahmad
| CSK
| 12
| 7
| 7
| 4 for 18
| 14.25
| 1
| 0
| 2
| Khaleel Ahmed
| CSK
| 11
| 7
| 7
| 3 for 29
| 22.09
| 0
| 0
| 3
| Shardul Thakur
| LSG
| 11
| 7
| 7
| 4 for 34
| 24.9
| 1
| 0
| 4
| Kuldeep Yadav
| DC
| 10
| 6
| 5
| 3 for 22
| 11.2
| 0
| 0
| 5
| Varun Chakaravarthy
| KKR
| 10
| 7
| 7
| 3 for 22
| 16.8
| 0
| 0
| 6
| Prasidh Krishna
| GT
| 10
| 6
| 6
| 3 for 24
| 16
| 0
| 0
| 7
| Sai Kishore
| GT
| 10
| 6
| 6
| 3 for 30
| 16.8
| 0
| 0
| 8
| Mohammed Siraj
| GT
| 10
| 6
| 6
| 4 for 17
| 20.4
| 1
| 0
| 9
| Hardik Pandya
| MI
| 10
| 5
| 5
| 5 for 36
| 14.1
| 0
| 1
| 10
| Harshit Rana
| KKR
| 10
| 7
| 7
| 3 for 25
| 20.3
| 0
| 0