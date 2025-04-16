Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 teams leaderboard, rankings, key stats and updated points table

Check team rankings of all 10 teams in Indian Premier League 2025 here. Find orange cap and purple cap leaderboard here

IPL 2025 points table
IPL 2025 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
The points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is witnessing a tough contest for the top four spots. Delhi Capitals reclaimed the top position in the points table today with a thrilling Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. They replaced Gujarat Titans to secure the spot. 
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are the other two teams currently in the top four of the points table.
 
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals continue to trail at the number eight position in the points table after their latest loss.
 
Chennai Super Kings remain at the bottom of the table.

IPL 2025 points table
Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 0 0 10 0.744
Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.081
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.672
Punjab Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.172
Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.086
Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.547
Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 0.104
Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.714
Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.245
Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.276
 
IPL 2025 orange cap leaderboard 
In the race for the IPL 2025 orange cap, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Nicholas Pooran is still leading the chart with 357 runs. He is followed closely by GT’s Sai Sudharsan (329 runs) and his teammate Mitchell Marsh (295 runs) at the number two and three spots respectively.
 
IPL 2025 Orange cap rankings
POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg 100 50
1 Nicholas Pooran LSG 357 7 7 87* 59.5 0 4
2 Sai Sudharsan GT 329 6 6 82 54.83 0 4
3 Mitchell Marsh LSG 295 6 6 81 49.17 0 4
4 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 250 6 6 97* 62.5 0 3
5 Virat Kohli RCB 248 6 6 67 62 0 3
6 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 239 6 6 67 47.8 0 1
7 K L Rahul DC 238 5 5 93* 59.5 0 2
8 Ajinkya Rahane KKR 221 7 7 61 36.83 0 2
9 Jos Buttler GT 218 6 6 73* 43.6 0 2
10 Priyansh Arya PBKS 216 6 6 103 36 1 0
 
IPL 2025 purple cap leaderboard 
Despite his team’s lacklustre performances so far this season, CSK’s Noor Ahmad continues to lead the top wicket-takers chart with 12 wickets from seven matches. His teammate Khaleel Ahmed and LSG’s Shardul Thakur are next two in the list with 11 wickets each.
 
IPL 2025 Purple cap rankings
POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns BBI Avg 4w 5w
1 Noor Ahmad CSK 12 7 7 4 for 18 14.25 1 0
2 Khaleel Ahmed CSK 11 7 7 3 for 29 22.09 0 0
3 Shardul Thakur LSG 11 7 7 4 for 34 24.9 1 0
4 Kuldeep Yadav DC 10 6 5 3 for 22 11.2 0 0
5 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 10 7 7 3 for 22 16.8 0 0
6 Prasidh Krishna GT 10 6 6 3 for 24 16 0 0
7 Sai Kishore GT 10 6 6 3 for 30 16.8 0 0
8 Mohammed Siraj GT 10 6 6 4 for 17 20.4 1 0
9 Hardik Pandya MI 10 5 5 5 for 36 14.1 0 1
10 Harshit Rana KKR 10 7 7 3 for 25 20.3 0 0
 
First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

