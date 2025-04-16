IPL 2025 teams leaderboard, rankings, key stats and updated points table

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs SRH Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming The points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is witnessing a tough contest for the top four spots. Delhi Capitals reclaimed the top position in the points table today with a thrilling Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. They replaced Gujarat Titans to secure the spot. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are the other two teams currently in the top four of the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals continue to trail at the number eight position in the points table after their latest loss.

Chennai Super Kings remain at the bottom of the table.

IPL 2025 points table Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 0 0 10 0.744 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.081 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.672 Punjab Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.172 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.086 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.547 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 0.104 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.714 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.245 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.276

IPL 2025 orange cap leaderboard

In the race for the IPL 2025 orange cap, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Nicholas Pooran is still leading the chart with 357 runs. He is followed closely by GT’s Sai Sudharsan (329 runs) and his teammate Mitchell Marsh (295 runs) at the number two and three spots respectively.

IPL 2025 Orange cap rankings POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg 100 50 1 Nicholas Pooran LSG 357 7 7 87* 59.5 0 4 2 Sai Sudharsan GT 329 6 6 82 54.83 0 4 3 Mitchell Marsh LSG 295 6 6 81 49.17 0 4 4 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 250 6 6 97* 62.5 0 3 5 Virat Kohli RCB 248 6 6 67 62 0 3 6 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 239 6 6 67 47.8 0 1 7 K L Rahul DC 238 5 5 93* 59.5 0 2 8 Ajinkya Rahane KKR 221 7 7 61 36.83 0 2 9 Jos Buttler GT 218 6 6 73* 43.6 0 2 10 Priyansh Arya PBKS 216 6 6 103 36 1 0

IPL 2025 purple cap leaderboard

Despite his team’s lacklustre performances so far this season, CSK’s Noor Ahmad continues to lead the top wicket-takers chart with 12 wickets from seven matches. His teammate Khaleel Ahmed and LSG’s Shardul Thakur are next two in the list with 11 wickets each.