IPL 2025: RR vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats at Ahmedabad

Key stats at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur since IPL 2023: Mat - 11; Bat 1st Won- 5, Bat 2nd Won- 6; Avg 1st Inns score- 179/5; Lowest Total Defended - 154, Highest Target Chased - 215

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
The 36th clash of IPL 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The action-packed contest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
RR have only featured in one home fixture so far this season — a tough nine-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the Royals traditionally enjoy a strong track record at this venue and will be looking to turn their fortunes around on familiar turf. 
 
It has been a challenging campaign for the Sanju Samson-led Royals, who have struggled to find consistency. With only two wins from seven matches, their bowling attack has particularly failed to make an impact, often allowing opposition batters to dominate. RR now face a must-win situation if they hope to keep their playoff dreams alive.
 
In contrast, Lucknow Super Giants have had a steady run in the tournament. With four wins from seven matches, they sit in a promising mid-table position. A win in Jaipur would further strengthen their playoff push and give them momentum heading into the business end of the league stage.
 
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Pitch report for RR vs LSG IPL 2025

In the last match held at this venue, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 173/4, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased it down comfortably in under 18 overs with just one wicket lost. With only five wickets falling in the entire match, it was evident that the bowlers found it difficult to make an impact.
 
Although the upcoming fixture may not produce an exceptionally high score, bowlers might still face challenges in picking up wickets. The ground's dimensions could limit the batters' ability to clear the boundary with ease, offering bowlers a chance to exploit those conditions and apply pressure.    

VENUE – SAWAI MANSIGH STADIUM, JAIPUR (IN IPL SINCE 2023)

    • Matches - 11, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 6

    • Avg 1st Inns score – 179/5 (Run Rate –8.95)

    • Lowest Total Defended – 154, Highest Target Chased – 215

    • 200+ Totals: 3 times in 11 matches | Sixes Per Match - 14

    • Pace: Overs% - 57, Wkts – 59, Avg – 37.1, Eco – 9.2, SR – 24.3

Spin: Overs% - 43, Wkts – 43, Avg – 35.6, Eco – 8.6, SR – 25.0

    • Winning Score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (in IPL since 2023)

        ◦ 1st Inns score 180 or above: Mts – 6, Bat 1st Won – 3 Bat 2nd won – 3

        ◦ 1st Inns score less than 180: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 3 

    • Overall team record: 

        ◦ RR: Mts – 58, Won – 37, Lost – 21 (Win % - 64)

        ◦ LSG: Mts – 2, Won – 1, Lost – 1 (Win % - 50)

 
 
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: IPL T20 stats
 
Sawai Mansingh Stadium key stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches Played 58
Matches Won Batting First 20
Matches Won Batting Second 38
No Result 0
Won Toss and Won Match 31
Lost Toss and Won Match 27
Average First Innings Total 161
Highest Team Total 217/6 by SRH vs RR
Lowest Team Total 59/10 by RR vs RCB
 
Recent match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
 
The recent match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw the hosts face a 9-wicket defeat by the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the night with Virat Kohli starring with the bat for the visitors.
 
Other key stats for Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 
Top run getters in Jaipur
Batter Innings Runs Avg SR High Score 100/50
Ajinkya Rahane 35 1115 38.44 122.39 105* 01/07/25
Shane Watson 29 875 38.04 140 98* 0/5
Sanju Samson 26 789 39.45 142.16 82* 0/6
Jos Buttler 20 769 45.23 139.81 100* 01/05/25
Rahul Dravid 24 735 33.4 119.31 75* 0/5
 
First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

