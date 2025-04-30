Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: KKR breaks silence on Kuldeep Yadav-Rinku Singh slapping incident

A video that quickly gained traction on social media showed Kuldeep playfully slapping Rinku Singh twice during a post-match interaction.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

The Kolkata Knight Riders have officially addressed the now-viral moment involving Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh after their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.  A video that quickly gained traction on social media showed Kuldeep playfully slapping Rinku Singh twice during a post-match interaction. Although intended as a friendly gesture, Rinku’s surprised reaction sparked widespread speculation and concern among fans.
To clear the air, KKR shared a short video clip on social media shortly after the incident, featuring Kuldeep and Rinku smiling and posing together for a photo. 
 

  KKR's Sunil Narine lauded by skipper Rahane  On the cricketing front, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane credited Sunil Narine for changing the course of the game with his exceptional bowling spell. Defending a target of 205, Narine delivered a crucial 14th over, removing Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs in quick succession, which tilted the momentum heavily in KKR’s favor.
 
“When Sunil came on and got those two quick wickets, that really turned the match for us,” Rahane said during the post-match presentation. “He’s a proven match-winner and having someone like him and Varun (Chakaravarthy) gives you confidence as a captain.”
 
Narine, who ended with figures of 3/29, was named Player of the Match. He acknowledged a shaky start but said he remained confident in his ability to deliver under pressure.
 
“I always back myself, whether it’s a good start or not. It’s all about staying focused and trusting your skills,” Narine said.
 
On the other side, DC captain Axar Patel admitted that the team conceded too many runs during the powerplay. He also highlighted soft dismissals and minor misjudgments during the chase as key reasons behind their narrow loss.
 
Axar, who suffered a hand injury while fielding, shared that he is hopeful of recovery ahead of their upcoming fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, stating, “I’ve got a few days, so hopefully I’ll be ready in time.”

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

