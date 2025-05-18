IPL 2025 RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Match 59 of IPL 2025 is taking place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today, featuring a clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

With the league stage nearing its conclusion, both teams are desperate to secure vital points. Rajasthan Royals have had a tough campaign, winning just three of their twelve matches and are placed ninth on the points table. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first against RR Both skippers after the toss: Sanju Samson: Wanted to bowl first. Let's see how it plays out today. I am okay, hundred percent fit. I would love to respect where he is batting. I will bat down the order. I come in for Nitish Rana. Maphaka comes in for Jofra Archer. Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bat first. The wicket looks fantastic, know how it plays here. The powerhouse has been our batting, so got to make the best use of it. Everyone is in high spirits. The mindset has been strong. Trying to make the best use of the sources. Kudos to the Army forces. Mitch Owen, Jansen, Omarzai are playing. PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi On the other hand, Punjab Kings have found their rhythm, notching up seven victories in eleven games and establishing themselves firmly in the top half of the standings.

Although Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge in their head-to-head record with a 16-12 lead, Punjab Kings' impressive recent form positions them well to change that narrative.

