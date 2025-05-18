Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

While the historical rivalry slightly tilts in Rajasthan Royals' favor with a 16-12 lead, Punjab Kings' current form makes them strong contenders to overturn that trend.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
Match 59 of IPL 2025 is taking place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today, featuring a clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
 
With the league stage nearing its conclusion, both teams are desperate to secure vital points. Rajasthan Royals have had a tough campaign, winning just three of their twelve matches and are placed ninth on the points table.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first against RR  Both skippers after the toss:  Sanju Samson: Wanted to bowl first. Let's see how it plays out today. I am okay, hundred percent fit. I would love to respect where he is batting. I will bat down the order. I come in for Nitish Rana. Maphaka comes in for Jofra Archer.  Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bat first. The wicket looks fantastic, know how it plays here. The powerhouse has been our batting, so got to make the best use of it. Everyone is in high spirits. The mindset has been strong. Trying to make the best use of the sources. Kudos to the Army forces. Mitch Owen, Jansen, Omarzai are playing.  PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal  RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi 

 
On the other hand, Punjab Kings have found their rhythm, notching up seven victories in eleven games and establishing themselves firmly in the top half of the standings.
 
Although Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge in their head-to-head record with a 16-12 lead, Punjab Kings' impressive recent form positions them well to change that narrative.

IPL 2025 RR vs PBKS broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch RR vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The RR vs PBKS match is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
 
What time will the toss take place for the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 will be held at 3:00 pm IST.
 
When will the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 start?
The RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 in India?
The RR vs PBKS match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the RR vs PBKS match live in India?
You can stream the RR vs PBKS match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
First Published: May 18 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

