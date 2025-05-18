IPL 2025: RR vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium key stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18, in Match Number 59 of IPL 2025.

The visiting side, PBKS, will be looking to confirm their place in the playoffs with a win. They currently have 15 points to their name — another win will take them to 17, almost confirming their top-four finish on the points table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Bengaluru rain knocks Kolkata Knight Riders out of playoffs race On the other hand, RR will look to secure a much-needed win to keep the danger of the wooden spoon away from them. They currently have 6 points, similar to bottom-placed CSK, who they will face in their last match on Tuesday. If they manage to win against PBKS, they will walk into that game with an advantage.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Pitch report for RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur generally offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. While conditions can influence how the pitch plays, teams have found success both while setting a target and chasing one. Historically, chasing has proven more favourable at this venue, with teams batting second winning 39 matches compared to 22 victories for sides batting first.

Also Read

The pitch tends to be on the slower side, which can assist spinners in the middle overs, especially under lights. However, with a good batting surface upfront, batters can capitalise during the powerplay. The average first-innings score here is approximately 164, suggesting a competitive total but not necessarily a match-winning one unless backed by strong bowling.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (since IPL 2024)

Matches – 9, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 5

Avg 1st inns score – 187/5 (Run rate – 9.35)

Lowest total defended – 180, Highest target chased – 210

200+ totals: 2 times in 8 matches | Sixes per match – 17

Pace: Overs% – 59, Wkts – 45, Avg – 40.4, Eco – 9.9, SR – 24.5

Spin: Overs% – 41, Wkts – 22, Avg – 51.6, Eco – 8.9, SR – 34.8

Winning score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (in IPL since 2024):

1st inns score 180 or above: Mts – 7, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 3

1st inns score less than 180: Mts – 2, Bat 1st won – 0, Bat 2nd won – 2

Recent match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings The last match played here was Match 50 of IPL 2025 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. In that game, MI posted 217/2 batting first, while RR, in reply, were bundled out for just 117 runs as MI walked away with a huge 100-run win.

Other key stats at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has hosted a total of 61 matches in the Indian Premier League so far. Of these, teams batting second have enjoyed greater success, winning 39 matches (63.93 per cent), while sides batting first have won 22 matches (36.07 per cent). The venue has seen no matches end without a result.

Interestingly, winning the toss has offered a slight edge, with teams that won the toss emerging victorious in 33 matches (54.10 per cent), compared to 28 wins (45.90 per cent) for those losing the toss. The average first-innings score at this ground stands at 162.8, with an average of 29.21 runs per wicket and 8.23 runs per over, making it a fairly balanced pitch.

Some of the most memorable individual and team performances have taken place here. Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score at the venue — an unbeaten 113 for RCB against RR on April 6, 2024. Sohail Tanvir’s 6/14 for RR against CSK back in 2008 remains the best bowling figures recorded at the ground. The highest team total is 217/6, posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad against RR on May 7, 2023, while the lowest total was a mere 59 by Rajasthan Royals against RCB on May 14, 2023. The highest successful run chase achieved at the stadium is 199/7 by Gujarat Titans, also against RR, on April 10, 2024.