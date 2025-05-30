Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Rohit becomes 2nd batter to complete 7000 IPL runs; who was the first?

Rohit Sharma had a lucky outing on the night as he was dropped thrice on the night that was turning a bad night for the GT fielders.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma becomes the 2nd batter in IPL history to reach 7000 runs as he scored a fifty against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator tie at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh on Friday. Rohit Sharma had a lucky outing on the night as he was dropped thrice on the night that was turning a bad night for the GT fielders.  Gujarat Titans wicket keeper Kusal Mendis had a bad day at the office, dropping Rohit first and then letting slip of another hard hitter, Suryakumar Yadav later in the innings.  Rohit follows Virat to impressive milestone  Rohit becomes only the 2nd batter to reach the milestone, with the first player to achieve the impressive feat being Virat Kohli, who has done very well for RCB over the years. 
ALSO READ: Jonny Bairstow, Gleeson to debut for MI in IPL 2025 Eliminator vs GT
 
Most runs in IPL history
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
V Kohli (RCB) 2008-2025 266 258 40 8618 113* 39.53 6484 132.91 8 63 10 768 291
RG Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008-2025 271* 266 31 7013 109* 29.75 5300 131.92 2 46 18 635 299
S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 2008-2024 222 221 29 6769 106* 35.25 5324 127.14 2 51 11 768 152
DA Warner (DC/SRH) 2009-2024 184 184 22 6565 126 40.52 4697 139.77 4 62 11 663 236
SK Raina (CSK/GL) 2008-2021 205 200 30 5528 100* 32.51 4043 136.73 1 39 8 506 203
MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008-2025 278 242 100 5439 84* 38.3 3957 137.45 - 24 6 375 264
KL Rahul (DC/KXIP/LSG/PBKS/RCB/SRH) 2013-2025 145 136 23 5222 132* 46.21 3839 136.02 5 40 4 452 208
AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008-2021 184 170 40 5162 133* 39.7 3403 151.68 3 40 10 413 251
AM Rahane (CSK/DC/KKR/MI/RPS/RR) 2008-2025 198 183 18 5032 105* 30.49 4025 125.01 2 33 13 514 123
CH Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB) 2009-2021 142 141 16 4965 175* 39.72 3333 148.96 6 31 8 404 357
 
First Published: May 30 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

