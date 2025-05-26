Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Highest successful run chases against Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Highest successful run chases against Mumbai Indians in IPL history

The highest successful run chase against Mumbai Indians in the IPL came back in 2020 when Rajasthan Royals chased down 196 in Abu Dhabi.

MI
MI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Punjab Kings have been given an 185-run target by the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match at the Sawai mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. If Punjab chase down the target on the night, it will be the 4th highest successful run chase against the 5-time champions in IPL history.  The highest successful run chase against Mumbai Indians in the IPL came back in 2020 when Rajasthan Royals chased down 196 in Abu Dhabi. It will be interesting to see if Punjab get to that historic target and etch their names into the history books tonight. 
ALSO READ: IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?
 
Highest successful run chases against MI in IPL
# Winner Runs Target Venue Date
1 Rajasthan Royals 196/2 196 Abu Dhabi 2020-10-25
2 Delhi Capitals 195/3 195 Mumbai 2018-04-14
3 Rajasthan Royals 188/6 188 Mumbai 2019-04-13
4 Rising Pune Supergiants 187/3 185 Pune 2017-04-06
5 Chennai Super Kings 189/4 184 Mumbai 2015-04-17
6 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 184/2 183 Mumbai 2011-04-15
7 Rajasthan Royals 183/1 180 Jaipur 2024-04-22
8 Delhi Capitals 179/6 178 Mumbai 2022-03-27
9 Delhi Capitals 179/5 177 Delhi 2008-05-24
10 Punjab Kings 177/2 177 Mohali 2019-03-30
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats

IPL 2025, RCB vs LSG preview: RCB's final bid for a top-two finish

KKR vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS: SRH end IPL 2025 campaign with 110-run win over KKR

SRH best their record for 3rd highest team total in IPL; check full list

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen records the joint third-fastest IPL hundred vs KKR

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansPunjab Kings

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story