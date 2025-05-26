Highest successful run chases against Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Highest successful run chases against MI in IPL # Winner Runs Target Venue Date 1 Rajasthan Royals 196/2 196 Abu Dhabi 2020-10-25 2 Delhi Capitals 195/3 195 Mumbai 2018-04-14 3 Rajasthan Royals 188/6 188 Mumbai 2019-04-13 4 Rising Pune Supergiants 187/3 185 Pune 2017-04-06 5 Chennai Super Kings 189/4 184 Mumbai 2015-04-17 6 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 184/2 183 Mumbai 2011-04-15 7 Rajasthan Royals 183/1 180 Jaipur 2024-04-22 8 Delhi Capitals 179/6 178 Mumbai 2022-03-27 9 Delhi Capitals 179/5 177 Delhi 2008-05-24 10 Punjab Kings 177/2 177 Mohali 2019-03-30

Punjab Kings have been given an 185-run target by the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match at the Sawai mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. If Punjab chase down the target on the night, it will be the 4th highest successful run chase against the 5-time champions in IPL history.The highest successful run chase against Mumbai Indians in the IPL came back in 2020 when Rajasthan Royals chased down 196 in Abu Dhabi. It will be interesting to see if Punjab get to that historic target and etch their names into the history books tonight.