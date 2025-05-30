Jonny Bairstow, Gleeson to debut for MI in IPL 2025 Eliminator vs GT

Check GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Bairstow and Gleeson handed MI debuts Mumbai Indians (MI) have made bold moves ahead of their crucial IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), handing debuts to two English players.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow and pacer Richard Gleeson will feature in MI's playing 11 for the first time this season. Bairstow comes in as a replacement for Ryan Rickelton, while Gleeson fills the spot left by Corbin Bosch. Both South African players had to exit the tournament early to join their national squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025.

Bairstow is expected to slot in as a direct replacement for Rickelton at the top of the order, providing firepower in the powerplay. Gleeson, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season, replaces the injured Deepak Chahar in the bowling attack.