Jonny Bairstow, Gleeson to debut for MI in IPL 2025 Eliminator vs GT

Mumbai Indians (MI) have made bold moves ahead of their crucial IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), handing debuts to two English players. Check GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Bairstow and Gleeson handed MI debuts
Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow and pacer Richard Gleeson will feature in MI's playing 11 for the first time this season. Bairstow comes in as a replacement for Ryan Rickelton, while Gleeson fills the spot left by Corbin Bosch. Both South African players had to exit the tournament early to join their national squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025.
Bairstow is expected to slot in as a direct replacement for Rickelton at the top of the order, providing firepower in the powerplay. Gleeson, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season, replaces the injured Deepak Chahar in the bowling attack.
The changes reflect MI's attempt to strengthen their side ahead of the high-stakes knockout match.
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna