IPL 2025: SRH vs DC playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 heads to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, May 5.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Punjab Kings record second-highest team total in Dharamsala SRH, with only three wins in their ten matches so far, are practically out of playoff contention. The team, captained by Pat Cummins, is reeling from a 38-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring clash in Ahmedabad. It's been a disappointing campaign for the Orange Army, with their batting top-order and pace attack failing to find consistency. With the pressure of qualification now lifted, SRH will aim to play with freedom and challenge DC in front of their home crowd.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have had a tough run in the latter half of the season, losing four of their last six matches. As the league nears its decisive phase and teams intensify their push for a top-four finish, Axar Patel's men must rethink their strategy and raise their performance levels. Interestingly, DC had the upper hand when these teams met earlier this season, securing a comfortable seven-wicket win.

IPL 2025: SRH vs DC Playing 11 (Probables)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (Probables): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.

Impact Player: Travis Head

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (Probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 25

SRH won: 13

DC won: 11

Tied: 1

Squads of Both Teams

SRH Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga

DC Squad: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L

IPL 2025 Match on May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Toss, SRH vs DC Telecast and Streaming Details

