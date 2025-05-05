IPL 2025: SRH vs DC pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad stadium stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against Delhi Capitals on May 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling near the bottom, ranked ninth with just three victories in ten games. With only six points to their name, the pressure is mounting.

This upcoming clash between DC and SRH carries high stakes for both sides. While Delhi will look to strengthen their playoff position, a loss for Hyderabad would officially knock them out of contention. Fans can expect a high-intensity battle as both teams fight for crucial points in the closing stages of the tournament.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Pitch Report for SRH vs DC, IPL 2025

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been unpredictable throughout the ongoing IPL 2025 season, often catching teams off guard with its varied behavior.

In some matches, the surface has been favorable for batters, offering good bounce and allowing players like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head to play through the line confidently. However, in other games, bowlers have taken control by exploiting the pitch's turn and variable bounce, making scoring difficult.

One key factor influencing the game’s outcome is the dew, which has heavily impacted second-innings bowling, often putting bowling sides at a disadvantage late in the game.

The pitch’s inconsistency can also be attributed to the type of soil used. Red soil pitches typically offer more bounce and are generally batter-friendly, while black soil surfaces tend to keep low and are less conducive to high scores.

Overall, with the nature of the wicket changing from game to game, both teams will need to stay flexible with their strategies heading into this crucial clash.

Recent Match at Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Stadium

The most recent match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad saw SRH take on MI where they were handed a 7-wicket defeat in what was a low-scoring game on the night.