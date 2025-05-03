IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 300+ sixes for a single IPL team Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an important clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, May 4, at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. It will be a crucial game for both sides in terms of playoff qualification scenarios. PBKS, in their last match, beat CSK by 4 wickets and are currently top contenders in the playoff race. On the other hand, LSG have lost their last two matches and will need to win their match against PBKS if they wish to gain the upper hand in the mid-table fight for the fourth spot.

With just 18 games left in the league stage of IPL 2025, any loss from this point onwards could prove disastrous, as it may knock teams out of the playoff qualification race. In terms of playing 11, PBKS are unlikely to make any changes to their squad, while LSG, on the other hand, may add an extra spinner to their lineup.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG Playing 11 (Probables)

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (Probables): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Also Read

Impact players: Mayank Yadav

PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

LSG won: 3

PBKS won: 2

No result: 0

Squads of Both Teams

PBKS Squad:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

LSG Squad:

Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, R.S. Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

IPL 2025 Match on May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Toss, PBKS vs LSG Telecast and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 4 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on May 4 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Punjab vs Lucknow IPL 2025 match?

Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs LSG match take place?

The live toss for the PBKS vs LSG match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 4.

Which TV channels will live telecast the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of PBKS vs LSG will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.