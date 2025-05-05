Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: SRH vs DC Playing 11, SRH batters vs DC bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: SRH vs DC Playing 11, SRH batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the SRH vs DC match here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Hyderabad vs Delhi fantasy playing 11 based on facts

SRH vs DC Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
A high-stakes clash awaits as Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5. With just a few matches left in the league stage, both teams find themselves under pressure to perform. DC are still in the playoff race, sitting fifth with 12 points, but recent home losses have dented their momentum. SRH, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination after another defeat—this time against Gujarat Titans. Both sides will be eager to bounce back—DC to solidify their top-four push, and SRH to keep slim hopes alive in front of their home crowd. 
 
Pat Cummins’ Captaincy Record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 10
  • Wins: 3
  • Losses: 7
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 30%
Axar Patel’s Captaincy Record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 10
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses: 4
  • Tied: 0
  • Win percentage: 60%
SRH Playing 11 vs DC (Probable) 
Despite having a line-up packed with experienced internationals, Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to find consistency this season. Their latest defeat—a 38-run loss to Gujarat Titans—pushed them closer to playoff elimination. Pat Cummins has led the side with intensity, but the bowling, especially at the death, has let them down repeatedly. Mohammed Shami and Jaydev Unadkat haven’t had the expected impact, and Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen’s fireworks with the bat have been too sporadic. Unadkat recently pointed to changing pitch conditions and ineffective bowling as key reasons for the team’s struggles in what has become a forgettable campaign. 

SRH Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami 
Impact Player: Travis Head
 
SRH Squad for IPL 2025: 
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga
 
DC Playing 11 vs SRH (Probable) 
Delhi Capitals are walking a fine line between contention and collapse. Their away form has kept playoff hopes alive, but back-to-back home defeats have exposed cracks. Skipper Axar Patel's fitness is a major concern after injuring his hand against KKR. Though he batted bravely for a quick 43, his ability to bowl remains uncertain. KL Rahul continues to lead with the bat but has struggled to maintain a high strike rate. Faf du Plessis’s recent half-century was encouraging, while Abishek Porel has shown promise at the top. With Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, and Chameera in form, DC's bowling remains their key weapon.
 
DC Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar 
Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma
 
DC Squad for IPL 2025: 
Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar
 
SRH vs DC Key Player Battles 
SRH Batters vs DC Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Travis Head Axar Patel 3 10 1 10 91
Travis Head Kuldeep Yadav 4 40 1 40 125
Travis Head Mitchell Starc 2 10 2 5 143
Travis Head Mukesh Kumar 3 38 0 238
Abhinav Manohar Kuldeep Yadav 3 13 1 13 68
Abhishek Sharma Axar Patel 3 6 2 3 75
Abhishek Sharma Kuldeep Yadav 3 38 2 19 292
Abhishek Sharma Mitchell Starc 3 8 1 8 80
Heinrich Klaasen Axar Patel 10 92 1 92 180
Heinrich Klaasen Kuldeep Yadav 7 46 0 192
Heinrich Klaasen Mitchell Starc 3 33 0 220
Heinrich Klaasen Mohit Sharma 3 17 1 17 113
Heinrich Klaasen Mukesh Kumar 4 23 0 230
Ishan Kishan Axar Patel 10 84 1 84 150
Ishan Kishan Dushmantha Chameera 5 30 0 100
Ishan Kishan Kuldeep Yadav 4 46 2 23 184
Ishan Kishan Mitchell Starc 3 16 2 8 200
Ishan Kishan T Natarajan 4 20 1 20 91
Nitish Kumar Reddy Mitchell Starc 3 7 2 3.5 58
DC Batters vs SRH Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Faf du Plessis Abhishek Sharma 6 38 0 131
Faf du Plessis Harshal Patel 5 16 2 8 73
Faf du Plessis Jaydev Unadkat 7 81 2 40.5 219
Faf du Plessis Mohammed Shami 11 118 2 59 179
Faf du Plessis Pat Cummins 12 148 3 49.3 192
Faf du Plessis Rahul Chahar 5 54 1 54 117
Abhishek Porel Harshal Patel 3 34 1 34 227
Karun Nair Harshal Patel 4 31 1 31 172
Karun Nair Jaydev Unadkat 3 41 0 158
Karun Nair Mohammed Shami 3 26 1 26 118
KL Rahul Harshal Patel 4 40 1 40 143
KL Rahul Jaydev Unadkat 6 112 1 112 175
KL Rahul Mohammed Shami 5 43 2 21.5 123
KL Rahul Pat Cummins 8 77 2 38.5 148
KL Rahul Rahul Chahar 5 47 1 47 104
Axar Patel Harshal Patel 5 20 0 118
Axar Patel Jaydev Unadkat 4 27 1 27 129
Axar Patel Mohammed Shami 6 29 1 29 112
Axar Patel Rahul Chahar 7 41 1 41 141
Tristan Stubbs Harshal Patel 3 8 0 80
 
First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

