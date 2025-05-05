IPL 2025: SRH vs DC Playing 11, SRH batters vs DC bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs DC pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad stadium stats A high-stakes clash awaits as Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5. With just a few matches left in the league stage, both teams find themselves under pressure to perform. DC are still in the playoff race, sitting fifth with 12 points, but recent home losses have dented their momentum. SRH, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination after another defeat—this time against Gujarat Titans. Both sides will be eager to bounce back—DC to solidify their top-four push, and SRH to keep slim hopes alive in front of their home crowd.

Pat Cummins’ Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 10

Wins: 3

Losses: 7

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 30%

Axar Patel’s Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 10

Wins: 6

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 60%

SRH Playing 11 vs DC (Probable)

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 playoffs race: Here's why SRH and DC need a win in Hyderabad today Despite having a line-up packed with experienced internationals, Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to find consistency this season. Their latest defeat—a 38-run loss to Gujarat Titans—pushed them closer to playoff elimination. Pat Cummins has led the side with intensity, but the bowling, especially at the death, has let them down repeatedly. Mohammed Shami and Jaydev Unadkat haven’t had the expected impact, and Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen’s fireworks with the bat have been too sporadic. Unadkat recently pointed to changing pitch conditions and ineffective bowling as key reasons for the team’s struggles in what has become a forgettable campaign.

Also Read

SRH Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Travis Head

SRH Squad for IPL 2025:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga

DC Playing 11 vs SRH (Probable)

Delhi Capitals are walking a fine line between contention and collapse. Their away form has kept playoff hopes alive, but back-to-back home defeats have exposed cracks. Skipper Axar Patel's fitness is a major concern after injuring his hand against KKR. Though he batted bravely for a quick 43, his ability to bowl remains uncertain. KL Rahul continues to lead with the bat but has struggled to maintain a high strike rate. Faf du Plessis’s recent half-century was encouraging, while Abishek Porel has shown promise at the top. With Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, and Chameera in form, DC's bowling remains their key weapon.

DC Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

DC Squad for IPL 2025:

Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar

SRH vs DC Key Player Battles