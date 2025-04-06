IPL 2025: SRH vs GT head-to-head record, key toss stats in Hyderabad

The caravan of IPL 2025 will return to Hyderabad’s iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 5, as Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad host Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in match number 19 of the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad return to home turf desperate to reverse their fortunes after slumping to three consecutive defeats in IPL 2025. Despite a record-breaking 286-run start, SRH’s all-out attacking strategy has backfired spectacularly, leaving them languishing at the bottom of the points table. Skipper Pat Cummins' side has struggled to find the right balance between aggression and control, with both batting and bowling units underperforming. Big names like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan have failed to convert starts, while bowlers including Cummins and Shami have leaked runs at alarming rates.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi fined for 'notebook' celebration, Pant penalised In contrast, the Gujarat Titans enter this contest on a high, buoyed by a commanding win over RCB and a well-rounded squad led by Shubman Gill. While GT will miss pace ace Kagiso Rabada, they still boast depth in both departments. With pressure mounting, SRH must find answers quickly or risk their campaign slipping further out of reach. But who out of these two sides has the upper hand over the other historically? Let us take a look.

SRH vs GT head-to-head:

The two teams have played against each other five times in IPL, out of which GT have won three, while SRH have won only one match. One match between the two sides ended in no contest.

Overall

Total matches played: 5

SRH won: 1

GT won: 3

N/R: 1

SRH vs GT head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad:

SRH vs GT H2H stats SRH vs GT H2H stats Venue Matches Played SRH Won GT won Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 0 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 1 - - Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 - 2 Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1 SRH and GT have clashed in Hyderabad only once, and that is the only game between the two teams to end in no contest.

Top performers in SRH vs GT matches:

Shubman Gill has been the top scorer in the matches between SRH and GT, amassing a total of 166 runs. He is followed by Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 141 runs, and Sai Sudharsan with 103 runs. Aiden Markram and Wriddhiman Saha have also made significant contributions with 95 and 93 runs respectively.

SRH vs GT Key toss stats SRH vs GT key toss stats Criteria Data Matches Played 79 Matches Won Batting First 35 (44.30%) Matches Won Batting Second 44 (55.70%) Matches Won Winning Toss 29 (36.71%) Matches Won Losing Toss 50 (63.29%) In the bowling department, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have each claimed 7 wickets, showcasing their effectiveness with the ball. Umran Malik has picked up 6 wickets, while T Natarajan has managed to take 3 wickets in these encounters.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The two teams met at this very venue the last time they were face to face, for match number 66 of IPL 2024. However, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.