IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match live today

Skipper Shreyas Iyer would be looking to continue their winning habits when they host Rajasthan Royals at the Mullanpur Stadium.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Punjab Kings have made an impressive start to the IPL 2025 season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting. Their next challenge comes in the form of Rajasthan Royals, led by the returning Sanju Samson, who will aim to turn around his team's fortunes after a mixed start to the season. Tonight's clash in Mullanpur will be pivotal for both teams, especially for RR, who have won only one out of their first three matches.    IPL 2025 Match 18: PBKS vs RR full scorecard | Playing 11 | Mullanpur Stadium stats | PBKS vs RR live score  Check CSK vs DC live score, match commentary and updates here Check IPL 2025 Match 17 - CSK vs DC - full scorecard here  ALSO READ: CSK vs DC Chennai Pitch report | CSK vs DC Playing 11 | CSK vs DC head to head Match 17 - IPL 2025   

 Punjab Kings have won the coin toss and will be fielding first against Rajasthan Royals

  Both skippers after the toss:  Shreyas Iyer: We'll bowl first. Looking at the last game, we were playing on a new wicket and we want to see how the pitch plays. Same mindset here as well. We need to stabilise the rhytmn from game one and that's happened. Important to steady the ship from here, boys are in high spirits. Need to maintain composure and calmness throughout the season. We've played the practice games here so we know how the wicket will play. We played our last two games on red soil so hopefully we can adapt early. We have the mindset of champions. Bowling first, no changes for us. Will change things around maybe with the impact sub.  Sanju Samson: Pretty happy to bat first and put on a decent total. (On playing as an impact sub earlier) I could feel what the coaches would be going through, a bit restless and helpless. But excited to be back now. It is a new team and team management, we have got to know each other now and it takes a bit of time. We are geling better now, last game we pretty much had the perfect game. We have a small niggle for Tushar Despande, so he's out for today and Yudhvir comes in for him.  PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal  RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/w), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma

  PBKS, however, has been in excellent form, with Iyer not only leading the team with solid captaincy but also contributing with the bat—scoring an unbeaten 52 against Lucknow Super Giants and a commanding 97 against Gujarat Titans. These performances have placed him in the spotlight heading into this crucial fixture.
 
For Rajasthan Royals, the return of Sanju Samson to full-time action after a stint as a batter during the first few matches is expected to give the side a much-needed boost. RR will be hoping this change in leadership will spark a change in their fortunes after a tough start. Despite securing their first win against Chennai Super Kings, RR faces a tough challenge against a confident PBKS side that has yet to taste defeat in their opening two matches. 

IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR broadcast details
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch PBKS vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 5 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
 
The match will be held at Mullanpur Stadium in Chennai on April 5.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 begin on April 5?
 
The IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.
