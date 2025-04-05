IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match live today

Punjab Kings have won the coin toss and will be fielding first against Rajasthan Royals Both skippers after the toss: Shreyas Iyer: We'll bowl first. Looking at the last game, we were playing on a new wicket and we want to see how the pitch plays. Same mindset here as well. We need to stabilise the rhytmn from game one and that's happened. Important to steady the ship from here, boys are in high spirits. Need to maintain composure and calmness throughout the season. We've played the practice games here so we know how the wicket will play. We played our last two games on red soil so hopefully we can adapt early. We have the mindset of champions. Bowling first, no changes for us. Will change things around maybe with the impact sub. Sanju Samson: Pretty happy to bat first and put on a decent total. (On playing as an impact sub earlier) I could feel what the coaches would be going through, a bit restless and helpless. But excited to be back now. It is a new team and team management, we have got to know each other now and it takes a bit of time. We are geling better now, last game we pretty much had the perfect game. We have a small niggle for Tushar Despande, so he's out for today and Yudhvir comes in for him. PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/w), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma

PBKS, however, has been in excellent form, with Iyer not only leading the team with solid captaincy but also contributing with the bat—scoring an unbeaten 52 against Lucknow Super Giants and a commanding 97 against Gujarat Titans. These performances have placed him in the spotlight heading into this crucial fixture.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR: Mullanpur pitch report, Chandigarh Stadium key stats For Rajasthan Royals, the return of Sanju Samson to full-time action after a stint as a batter during the first few matches is expected to give the side a much-needed boost. RR will be hoping this change in leadership will spark a change in their fortunes after a tough start. Despite securing their first win against Chennai Super Kings, RR faces a tough challenge against a confident PBKS side that has yet to taste defeat in their opening two matches.

Also Read

IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR broadcast details

IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch PBKS vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 5 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at Mullanpur Stadium in Chennai on April 5.

What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 begin on April 5?

The IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.