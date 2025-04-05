IPL 2025 points table: CSK, DC, PBKS, RR rankings; top batters and bowlers

Delhi Capitals have moved to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by 25 runs. Delhi have now played three matches and have six points, replacing Punjab Kings at the top, who have four points from two games. Meanwhile, CSK, after this loss, have just two points from four matches and are currently at the eighth spot, just above Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What will be team rankings after PBKS vs RR match tonight?

However, the IPL 2025 points table would also see much movement after the conclusion of today's second match. If Punjab wins today's match, they will continue to remain at the top despite DC's win over CSK. Rajasthan, who are currently at 9th spot with one win in three games, could become 8th team to have four points and move up the order in the team rankings.

IPL 2025 Points Table and team rankings Rank Team M W L T N/R Pts NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.257 2 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.485 3 Royal Challengers 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.149 4 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.807 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.07 6 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.048 7 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 0 2 0.108 8 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.891 9 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.112 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.612

Top 10 highest run getters in IPL 2025 The IPL 2025 top run-scorers chart shows Nicholas Pooran of LSG leading with 201 runs from 4 matches at a strike rate of 218.48, followed closely by Sai Sudharsan (GT) with 186 runs. Other notable players include Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Jos Buttler (GT), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), and Travis Head (SRH). Players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), and Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) have also contributed significantly. Top 10 highest run-getters in IPL 2025 Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s 1 Nicholas Pooran 4 4 201 50.25 218.48 18 16 2 Sai Sudharsan 3 3 186 62 157.63 16 9 3 Mitchell Marsh 4 4 184 46 185.86 22 10 4 Suryakumar Yadav 4 4 171 57 161.32 15 8 5 Jos Buttler 3 3 166 83 172.92 14 9 6 Shreyas Iyer 2 2 149 - 206.94 8 13 7 Travis Head 4 4 140 35 191.78 19 6 8 Angkrish Raghuvanshi 4 4 128 42.67 147.13 12 4 9 Heinrich Klaasen 4 4 125 31.25 176.06 11 6 10 Aniket Verma 4 4 123 30.75 195.24 6 12