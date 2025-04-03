IPL 2025 points table: SRH, KKR, MI rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will jump to the fifth spot on the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table if they chase down 201 runs today against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are languished at the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, KKR will also move up in the pecking order of team rankings, if they emerge victorious.

Despite, the result of KKR vs SRH match today, Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have two wins in as many games with a superior net run rate of 1.485 followed by Delhi Capitals (4 points in 2 games, NRR 1.320) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru ( 4 points in 3 matches, NRR 1.149).

After the completion of today's match, five teams will have four points on the IPL 2025 leader board but separated by net run rate.

IPL 2025 points table IPL 2025 points table POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS 1 PBKS 2 2 0 0 1.485 4 2 DC 2 2 0 0 1.32 4 3 RCB 3 2 1 0 1.149 4 4 GT 3 2 1 0 0.807 4 5 MI 3 1 2 0 0.309 2 6 LSG 3 1 2 0 -0.15 2 7 CSK 3 1 2 0 -0.771 2 8 SRH 3 1 2 0 -0.871 2 9 RR 3 1 2 0 -1.112 2 10 KKR 3 1 2 0 -1.428 2

What is net run rate?

In cricket, Net Run Rate (NRR) is a calculation that assesses a team's performance by comparing the average runs they score per over to the average runs they allow per over. It is commonly used as a tiebreaker in tournaments.

IPL 2025 key stats

Top 10 highest run getters in IPL 2025 The IPL 2025 top run-scorers chart shows Nicholas Pooran of LSG leading with 189 runs from 3 matches at a strike rate of 219.76, followed closely by Sai Sudharsan (GT) with 186 runs. Other notable players include Jos Buttler (GT), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), and Travis Head (SRH). Players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), and Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) have also contributed significantly, with high averages and strike rates. Several players have made notable contributions with boundaries, with Ishan Kishan's 106* being a standout.

IPL 2025 top run getters POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Nicholas Pooran LSG 189 3 3 0 75 63 86 219.76 0 2 17 15 2 Sai Sudharsan GT 186 3 3 0 74 62 118 157.62 0 2 16 9 3 Jos Buttler GT 166 3 3 1 73* 83 96 172.91 0 2 14 9 4 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 149 2 2 2 97* - 72 206.94 0 2 8 13 5 Travis Head SRH 136 3 3 0 67 45.33 71 191.54 0 1 18 6 6 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR 128 4 4 1 50 42.67 87 147.12 0 1 12 4 7 Mitchell Marsh LSG 124 3 3 0 72 41.33 68 182.35 0 2 13 8 8 Ajinkya Rahane KKR 123 4 4 0 56 30.75 80 153.75 0 1 9 10 9 Aniket Verma SRH 117 4 3 0 74 39 57 205.26 0 1 5 12 10 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 116 3 3 0 63 38.67 74 156.75 0 2 13 4 11 Ishan Kishan SRH 108 4 3 1 106* 54 53 203.77 1 0 11 6 12 Dhruv Jurel RR 106 3 3 0 70 35.33 70 151.42 0 1 10 6 13 Rachin Ravindra CSK 106 3 3 1 65* 53 80 132.5 0 1 7 4 14 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 104 3 3 1 48 52 63 165.07 0 0 6 7 15 Quinton De Kock KKR 103 4 4 1 97* 34.33 75 137.33 0 1 9 6

Top 10 highest wicket takers in IPL 2025

The wicket taking chart of IPL 2025 shows Noor Ahmad (CSK) leading with 9 wickets in 3 matches, followed by Mitchell Starc (DC) with 8 wickets in 2 games. Key performers include Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Sai Kishore (GT), and Shardul Thakur (LSG), with each claiming 6 wickets. Ashwani Kumar (MI) stands out with an impressive average of 6.00, having taken 4 wickets in just 1 match. The table highlights their economy rates, strike rates, best bowling innings (BBI), and 4/5 wicket hauls, showcasing their contributions to their respective teams.