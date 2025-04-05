IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 6 in Match 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH has had a challenging start to the tournament, currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with just one victory from four matches. Their most recent defeat came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they were beaten by a significant margin of 80 runs.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Although SRH boasts a strong batting lineup, they have struggled to post competitive totals. In the previous season, they heavily relied on their top-order batters, but this year, players like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have failed to deliver, leaving the team in a difficult position.

In contrast, Gujarat Titans (GT) have been in excellent form, securing two wins from three matches and holding the fourth spot on the table. Their last victory came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Jos Buttler played a match-winning knock of 73* to guide GT to an eight-wicket win, earning them crucial points. With a well-balanced squad, the Titans are looking to maintain their momentum and continue their successful run.

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Wiaan Mulder

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

SRH vs GT head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

SRH won: 3

GT won: 1

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

SRH squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide

GT squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat

