IPL 2025: SRH vs MI head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast, toss stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to resume their IPL 2025 campaign as they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next outing. The high-stakes clash, which marks the 41st match of the season, will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23.

SRH will be eager to bounce back after suffering a four-wicket defeat to Mumbai in their previous encounter. Last season's finalists have had a challenging run this year, managing just two wins from seven games, placing them ninth on the points table. With only six matches left in their league stage, Hyderabad must win every remaining game to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Another loss could severely damage their already slim chances, leaving them hanging on by a mathematical thread.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians appear to have found their rhythm. After a rocky start to the season, they’ve climbed to sixth place with four victories so far. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, MI have shown resilience and character, stringing together a solid three-match winning streak. With momentum on their side, Mumbai will be eyeing a fourth consecutive win to strengthen their push for the top four.

With both teams desperate for points but in vastly different situations, this encounter promises to be a must-watch contest in Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI head-to-head

SRH have a slight advantage over MI in the head-to-head record with a 14-10 lead.

Overall

Total matches played: 24

SRH won: 10

MI won: 14

SRH vs MI RECENT H2H RECORD • At Hyderabad: Mts – 9, SRH Won – 5, MI Won – 4 • Since 2021: Mts – 5, SRH Won – 2, MI Won – 6 SRH vs MI H2H stats Venue P SRH won MI won Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA 1 1 0 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 9 5 4 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 8 2 6 N/R: 0

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: SRH vs MI weather forecast

Weather conditions are expected to remain clear for the SRH vs MI clash in Hyderabad, with no rain forecasted to disrupt play. The temperature is likely to reach a high of 39°C and drop to a low of 27°C, ensuring warm and dry conditions for the highly anticipated IPL 2025 match.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Toss stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium toss stats Stat Number Percentage Matches Played 81 – Matches Won Batting First 35 43.21% Matches Won Batting Second 46 56.79% Matches Won After Winning Toss 30 37.04% Matches Won After Losing Toss 51 62.96% Matches with No Result 0 0.00%

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?

The last time these two sides met this season was on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium where the hosts Mumbai came out as victors, beating SRH by 4 wickets on the night.