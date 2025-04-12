IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head record, key toss stats in Hyderabad

The 27th clash of the Indian Premier League 2025 has the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH on the night. As the tournament gains momentum, cricket fans can look forward to 74 matches across 13 cities, with the playoffs adding more excitement — Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are scheduled in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, followed by Qualifier 2 and the grand final in Kolkata on May 23 and 25, respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a tough spot, sitting at the bottom of the table with just one win from five outings. Their latest defeat came at the hands of the Gujarat Titans, marking their fourth consecutive loss. SRH will be desperate to halt their losing streak and regain form on home turf.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Mumbai's mindset is similar to that of CSK - Deepak Chahar Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are enjoying a solid start to their campaign. With three victories from four matches, they currently occupy the fourth spot on the points table. Their recent 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings has given them a strong momentum, and they’ll be looking to carry that confidence into this match.

SRH vs PBKS head-to-head:

The two teams have played against each other 23 times in IPL, out of which SRH have won 16 matches while PBKS have won 7 matches so far.

Overall

Also Read

Total matches played: 23

SRH won: 16

PBKS won: 7

N/R: 0

SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats across venues:

SRH vs PBKS H2H stats Venue Matches played SRH won PBKS won Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 0 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 0 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Int’l Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 6 4 2 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 9 8 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 0 2 Wankhede Stadium 1 0 1

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The two teams last met in the same venue in match number 69 of IPL 2024, SRH came out victorious and won the tie by 4 wickets against PBKS on May 19.