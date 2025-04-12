IPL 2025: LSG vs GT playing 11, LSG batters vs GT bowlers matchups and more

Also Read: SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad Stadium key stats | SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 & LIVE STREAMING Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12, in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. With the tournament heading into a crucial phase, both teams will be eyeing vital points to strengthen their position on the table. The Titans have been in dominant form, riding a wave of successive victories to claim the top spot, while the Super Giants, currently in the mid-table race, have shown signs of resurgence with improved performances.

The conditions in Lucknow are expected to be testing, with the heat likely to play a role in team strategies. Both sides boast strong bowling units and explosive batting line-ups, making this a potentially close contest. With momentum on one side and home advantage on the other, this clash could go down to the wire, especially with both captains looking to turn around their personal form and lead from the front in a match that could shape the playoff race. But before these two captains take the field for their Saturday night clash, let us assess the captaincy dynamics and probable playing XIs.

Rishabh Pant's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant started the IPL 2025 season with two losses in his first three games but gained momentum later and will now take the field on Saturday with two back-to-back wins under his belt.

Matches: 5

Wins: 3

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 60

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill, who failed to leave a mark as skipper in IPL 2024, has turned the game around and is keeping his team at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with four back-to-back wins.

Matches: 5

Wins: 4

Losses: 1

No result: 0

Win percentage: 80

LSG playing 11 vs GT (probable)

Also Read

Lucknow Super Giants, despite having one of the best top orders in the tournament so far in Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, are yet to achieve a dominant performance from their middle order. On top of that, their pacers have been leaking runs in the powerplay, which is also a big concern. However, given they are on a two-match winning streak, it is highly unlikely they will make any unforced changes in their playing 11 for the GT clash.

LSG playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Impact sub: Ravi Bishnoi

LSG squad for IPL 2025:

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Aryan Juyal, Arshin Kulkarni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Yadav IPL 2025 coverage | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Aryan Juyal, Arshin Kulkarni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Yadav

GT playing 11 vs LSG (probable)

If any team has formed the most formidable 11 in IPL 2025, it has to be GT. Their top order is contributing, and their middle order is stepping up whenever the team is in need. Their spinners have managed to stop the run flow in the middle overs, and their pacers have been picking wickets in the powerplay and death overs. So, it will not be a far-fetched assumption to say that skipper Gill is unlikely to call for any change in their playing 11 for the Saturday clash.

GT playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact players: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan

GT squad for IPL 2025:

Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the LSG vs GT match here. The players' battle stats will help you create your Lucknow vs Gujarat fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.

IPL 2025: LSG vs GT key player battles