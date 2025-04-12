IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS playing 11, SRH batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up as the competition intensifies among teams aiming for the top spot on the points table. In Match 27, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be a crucial clash for both sides.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS pitch report, Hyderabad Cricket Stadium key stats SRH, despite their explosive form in the previous season where they shattered multiple records, have been unable to replicate that success this year. With just one victory from five matches, they currently sit at the bottom of the table with only two points. Their campaign is quickly slipping away, and they will need a turnaround to stay in contention.

In contrast, Punjab Kings have looked like a well-oiled machine this season. With solid performances across departments, they’ve managed to secure three wins in their first four outings. PBKS are currently placed fourth on the leaderboard with six points and will be aiming to continue their strong run as they face a struggling Hyderabad side.

Pat Cummins captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 5

Wins: 1

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

No result: 0

Win percentage: 20

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 4

Wins: 3

Losses: 1

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 75

SRH playing 11 vs PBKS

Playing at home again, it is a good chance for the Sunrisers to get back to winning ways. A slight change in their batting approach could benefit them but their top order is likely to stay the same for the next encounter.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh

SRH squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

PBKS playing 11 vs SRH

Shreyas Iyer and co. would be looking to continue thier good form and take advantage of the por form the hosts are going through. They would be going with the same eleven most probably in order to bring consistency in their performances this season.

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Impact Player: Suryansh Shedge

PBKS squad for IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash