Finishers' role to Indian batters: Reasons behind CSK's failure in IPL 2025

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League has been far from ideal for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who find themselves struggling to find form and consistency. Suffering their biggest defeat while batting first, CSK lost by 8 wickets to KKR at home. 5 defeats in 6 matches have seen the 5-time champions stuck at the bottom of the table. The five-time champions, known for their composed approach and experienced core, have faltered on multiple fronts this season — both tactically and physically. Here’s a closer look at what’s gone wrong for the Yellow Army.

Injury Woes and Leadership Void

One of the biggest setbacks for CSK this season has been the loss of their regular captain and key opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who suffered a **fractured elbow** recently in the tournament. Gaikwad's absence hasn't just impacted CSK in terms of leadership, but also removed a dependable top-order run-getter. With MS Dhoni stepping in as captain, the team has the experience at the helm, but the batting void left by Gaikwad has been difficult to fill.

Openers Lacking Intent and Adaptability

CSK’s opening combinations have failed to provide solid starts. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, when tried at the top, haven’t capitalized on powerplay opportunities. More importantly, the openers have shown poor intent and lack of adaptability to home conditions, especially on the turning Chepauk track. Early wickets have left the middle order exposed too often.

Middle Order Misfiring

Much of CSK's past success has come from a dynamic and aggressive middle order. However, this season, while Vijay Shankar did show some intent after being dropped twice on the night, the likes of Deepak Hooda and Shivam Dube have been inconsistent. They've failed to rotate the strike regularly and haven't been able to find boundaries when needed. Their inability to build partnerships or accelerate has left CSK stuck in low gears during crucial middle overs.

Top Order’s Poor Shot Selection

One recurring problem has been reckless shot-making at the top. Even in familiar Chepauk conditions, CSK batters have fallen prey to poor decision-making — playing against the spin, attempting uncalculated slogs, or going after bowlers without reading the pace of the pitch. These errors have contributed to multiple collapses.

Over-Reliance on MS Dhoni

At 43, MS Dhoni continues to be CSK’s emotional and tactical anchor, but the team seems to be relying far too much on him in the death overs. While Dhoni has delivered in bursts, like a few late cameos, he cannot be expected to rescue the team every time — especially when the top and middle order continue to underperform.