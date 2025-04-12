IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS pitch report, Hyderabad Cricket Stadium key stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an exciting fixture of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After clinching a win in their opening home game, SRH’s form has taken a sharp dip, with the team struggling to find rhythm.

One of the major concerns for Hyderabad has been the underwhelming performance of their top-order batters, who have failed to lay a strong foundation. This has been a key factor in their recent losses, leaving them at the bottom of the points table with just a single win in five outings. As the pressure builds, this upcoming clash becomes critical for SRH, as another defeat could all but shatter their playoff hopes.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are riding high with three wins from four matches and currently sit comfortably in fourth place. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have shown consistency with both bat and ball. Iyer himself is enjoying excellent form, leading from the front with impactful knocks. With a powerful batting lineup and solid bowling unit, PBKS will be eyeing another strong performance in what promises to be a high-scoring thriller in Hyderabad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Pitch report for SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is anticipated to favor the batters once again. Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing difficulties in their most recent outing, earlier matches this season at this venue have been high-scoring affairs, indicating another run-fest could be on the cards.

In the season opener in Hyderabad, SRH put up a massive 286, while Rajasthan Royals responded with 242. In their second home game, SRH posted 190, but Lucknow Super Giants chased it down comfortably in under 17 overs. However, in their last game, SRH managed only 152/8, which the Gujarat Titans chased with ease, also within 17 overs.

Given the trend so far, batters are likely to have the upper hand again in the upcoming clash, while bowlers may find it challenging to make an impact.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: IPL and T20 stats Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key stats in T20 International Category Value Total Matches 6 Batting 1st Won 3 Batting 2nd Won 3 Highest Total 297/6 by India vs Bangladesh in 2024 Lowest Total 122 All Out by Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in 2018 Highest Run-chase 209/4 in 18.4 overs by India vs West Indies in 2019 Lowest Total Defended 145/6 by Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in 2018 Average 1st Innings Score 162 Total Sixes 73 sixes Total Fours 95 fours Total Fifties 9 fifties Total Hundreds 1 hundred

SRH vs KKR: IPL stats at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad Category Value Total Matches 81 Batting 1st Won 35 Batting 2nd Won 45 No Result 1 Highest Total 286/6 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in 2025 Lowest Total 80 all out by Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 Highest Run-chase 217/7 by Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers in 2008 Lowest Total Defended 126/6 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Pune Warriors in 2013 Average 1st Innings Score 163 Highest Individual Score David Warner (SRH) - 126 from 59 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 Most Runs David Warner (SRH/DC) - 1623 runs in 32 innings Total Sixes 912 sixes Most Sixes David Warner (SRH/DC) - 72 sixes in 32 innings Total Fours 2160 fours Most Fours Shikhar Dhawan (SRH/DC) - 166 fours in 47 innings Total Fifties 111 fifties Most Fifties David Warner (SRH/DC) – 15 fifties Total Hundreds 10 hundreds Most Hundreds David Warner (SRH/DC) – 3 hundreds Best Bowling Figures Alzarri Joseph (MI) - 6 for 12 in 4 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 Most Wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH/PWI) - 48 wickets in 48 matches

The most recent match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was SRH vs GT where the hosts unfortunately faced defeat at the hands of Shubman Gill and co.. A 7-wicket victory for the Titans as SRH look to turn their poor form at home this time.