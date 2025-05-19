IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH: Lucknow weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

As the IPL 2025 season edges closer to the playoffs, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in a high-stakes encounter on Monday. While LSG are clinging to slim hopes of qualifying for the knockouts, the focus ahead of the game should be taken to the weather conditions in Lucknow for the clash tonight.

Lucknow weather foreacast for today's match

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 today's match: LSG vs SRH Playing 11, match-ups, interesting facts Fortunately for fans and players alike, the weather is expected to remain clear and cricket-friendly throughout the evening. The temperature is likely to hover around 32°C with moderate humidity around 40%, making it warm but manageable for players on the field. Most importantly, the chance of rain stands at a minimal 2%, ensuring an uninterrupted match under the floodlights.

With LSG desperate to keep their fading playoff hopes alive, and SRH looking to avoid a finish at the bottom of the table, the conditions in Lucknow are shaping up perfectly for a full and fiercely competitive game.

LSG vs SRH head to head stats -

Matches played - 5

LSG won - 4

SRH won - 1

Tie - 0