IPL 2025 today's match: GT vs MI Playing 11, key matchups in Eliminator

The IPL 2025 Eliminator promises high-stakes drama as Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die clash on Friday. Both teams have tasted championship glory before but now find themselves battling inconsistency and the absence of key overseas players. Shubman Gill-led GT stumbled into the playoffs with back-to-back defeats, while Hardik Pandya's MI—despite a star-studded squad—have struggled with batting tempo and player availability. With a spot in Qualifier 2 at stake, both sides will need to address their bowling concerns and middle-order fragility. GT will look to their top-order firepower, while MI will hope for a Suryakumar Yadav special to carry them forward. Expect a fiercely contested battle between two experienced playoff sides hungry for redemption.

Shubman Gill IPL 2025 Captaincy Record

Matches: 14

Wins: 9

Losses: 5

No Result: 0

Win Percentage: 64.28%

Hardik Pandya IPL 2025 Captaincy Record

Matches: 14

Wins: 8

Losses: 6

No Result: 0

Win Percentage: 57.14%

GT Probable Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Gujarat Titans enter the Eliminator needing a strong comeback after losing form late in the league stage. Without Jos Buttler, who departed for national duty, their batting will lean heavily on Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Kusal Mendis may slot in, but it is uncertain if he can fill the void left by Buttler. Bowling remains a concern—pace spearhead Prasidh Krishna has been excellent with 23 wickets, but Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan must step up early. Rashid Khan’s lack of impact this season adds to their worries. The Titans’ playoff hopes hinge on both leadership and an all-round team response.

GT Probable 11 (Probable): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler / Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Sub Options: Prasidh Krishna

GT Full Squad IPL 2025:

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Sudharsan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

MI Probable Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians face their own set of challenges heading into the Eliminator. With Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks unavailable, Jonny Bairstow is expected to partner Rohit Sharma at the top. Bairstow’s inclusion brings experience, but he will need to settle in quickly. Suryakumar Yadav remains the batting mainstay with over 600 runs, but Tilak Varma’s dip in form is a concern. The middle order will need to offer better support if MI are to post or chase competitive totals. On the bowling front, Mumbai still have an edge, with a seasoned attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and spinners capable of controlling the middle overs.

MI Probable 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton / Jonny Bairstow (wk), Will Jacks / Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Sub: Rohit Sharma

MI Full Squad IPL 2025:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Charith Asalanka, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

GT vs MI: Key Player Battles to Watch in IPL 2025 Eliminator