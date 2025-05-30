Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT vs MI pitch report, Mullanpur stadium key stats

IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT vs MI pitch report, Mullanpur stadium key stats

A total of nine matches have been played at this venue, with teams batting first winning five times and teams chasing emerging victorious on four occasions

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face each other at the Mullanpur Stadium on Friday, May 30, in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams have been former champions and know how to make their way to the podium, but they will have a tall task ahead of them. Since the introduction of the playoffs format in 2011, only once has a team finishing outside the top two won the title — in 2016, when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to lift the trophy. 
 
 
GT will walk into the match as the more confident side, given their 5-2 win-loss record against MI, including a 2-0 record in IPL 2025. On the other hand, current MI skipper Hardik Pandya — who led GT to their maiden title — will aim to become the first captain to win the trophy as captain for different franchises.
 
Mullanpur Stadium: Pitch report for GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator 
The Mullanpur Stadium presents a fair battle between bat and ball. The pitch plays true and encourages fluent stroke-making during the initial stages, aided by a fast outfield that rewards well-timed shots. As the game wears on, spinners tend to come into play, especially in the latter half of the innings. While the ground witnessed the season's lowest successful IPL total defended — just 111 runs — it generally leans in favour of the batters, offering more opportunities for run-scoring than for bowlers to dominate.

New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (in T20s since 2023)
  • Matches: 17
  • Bat 1st Won: 10
  • Bat 2nd Won: 7
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 173/6 (Run Rate – 8.65)
  • Lowest Total Defended: 111
  • Highest Target Chased: 175
  • 200+ Totals (excluding shortened matches): 2 times in 15 matches
Winning score at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (in T20s since 2023) 
1st Innings score 170 or above:
  • Matches – 10
  • Bat 1st Won – 9
  • Bat 2nd Won – 1
1st Innings score less than 170:
  • Matches – 6
  • Bat 1st Won – 0
  • Bat 2nd Won – 6
Recent match at Mullanpur Stadium 
The most recent IPL clash at Mullanpur was Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, between the PBKS and RCB. Batting first PBKS' mighty batting line-up suffred a nightmarre outing and was bundled out on 101, in reply RCB chased down the total to win with 8 wickets and 60 balls to spare.
 
Other key stats at Mullanpur Stadium 
A total of ten matches have been played at this venue, with teams batting first winning five times and teams chasing emerging victorious on five occasions. There have been no matches with no result. Interestingly, the toss has not played a decisive role, as teams have won five matches each after winning or losing the toss. The average first-innings total at the ground stands at 167. The highest team total recorded here is 219/6 by Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while the lowest is 111 all out, also by PBKS, against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

