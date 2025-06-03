Priyansh to Sudharsan: Top five finds in Indian Premier League 2025

The 73-day-long journey of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will come to an end today, with one of the two finalists—Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Punjab Kings (PBKS)—walking away with their maiden IPL trophy. While the 18th edition of India’s franchise-based cricket league is all set to create history in terms of team success, this edition of the event also saw multiple young stars rising to fame with their extraordinary cricketing skills and consistent display of form, earning them the title of IPL 2025 break-out stars.

From Sai Sudharsan’s orthodox cricket to Ayush Mhatre’s aggressive approach, to Vaibhav’s record-breaking debut season at just 14 years of age, IPL 2025 has witnessed it all. So before we finally find out which team will lift their maiden IPL trophy today, let’s take a look at some breakout stars of the season who proved that the future of cricket is in safe hands.

Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) Sai Sudharsan has been a sensational performer for Gujarat Titans this IPL and is all but set to win the Orange Cap this season. Over 15 matches, he has amassed 759 runs at a commanding average of 54.21. His highest score is an unbeaten 108, reflecting his ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed. Sai’s strike rate of 156.17 shows he balances patience with aggression effectively. His tally includes 88 fours and 21 sixes, showing his capability to find the boundary consistently. Although Sai has been part of GT for a couple of seasons before this reason, IPL 2025 is the true season where he proved his capabilities to the full extent.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history with his debut at just 14 years of age, making him the youngest player to play in the IPL. On top of that, he also scored a 35-ball century this season vs GT, which is the second-fastest overall and the fastest by an Indian batter in tournament history. In terms of numbers, he played 7 matches this season and amassed 252 runs at a solid average of 36.00. His highest score is 101. Vaibhav’s strike rate stands at an impressive 206.55, underlining his aggressive batting style. Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings) Ayush Mhatre was a mid-season signing by CSK as a replacement for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, but he made a strong impression and was a bright spark for Chennai Super Kings in the limited appearances he made. He played 7 matches and accumulated 240 runs. He has maintained a healthy batting average of 34.29 and a strike rate of 188.97, reflecting his ability to score quickly.

Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings) Priyansh Arya has emerged as a key player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Over 16 matches, he has scored 451 runs, averaging 28.19. His highest score of 103 demonstrates his capacity to play long innings. With a strike rate of 183.33, Priyansh has been effective in maintaining a brisk scoring rate. He also has a knack for finding the boundary, smashing 51 fours and 25 sixes, contributing heavily to PBKS’s batting strength throughout the season. He, along with his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh, played a big role in securing a final spot for PBKS for the first time in 11 seasons.