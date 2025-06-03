IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium

Key stats at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2025
- Matches - 8, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 2
- Avg 1st Inns score – 219/6 (Run Rate – 10.94)
- Lowest Total Defended – 196, Highest Target Chased – 204
- 200+ Totals: 11 times in 9 matches | Sixes Per Match – 21
- Pace: Overs% - 71, Wkts – 65, Avg – 35.5, Eco – 10.3, Balls/Wkt - 21
- Spin: Overs% - 29, Wkts – 29, Avg – 30.9, Eco – 9.8, Balls/Wkt - 19
- RCB: Mts – 6, Won – 3, Lost – 3 (Win % - 50%)
- PBKS: Mts – 7, Won – 5, Lost – 2 (Win % - 71%)
|Narendra Modi Stadium key stats (Overall)
|Matches Played
|43
|Matches Won Batting First
|21 (48.84%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|22 (51.16%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|20 (46.51%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|23 (53.49%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|129 – Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) vs Mumbai Indians – 26/05/2023
|Best Bowling Figures
|5/10 – M. M. Sharma (Gujarat Titans) vs Mumbai Indians – 26/05/2023
|Highest Team Innings
|243/5 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans – 25/03/2025
|Lowest Team Innings
|89 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – 17/04/2024
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|204/3 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – 19/04/2025
|Average Runs per Wicket
|28.91
|Average Runs per Over
|8.96
|Average Score Batting First
|176.95
