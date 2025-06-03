IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to clash in the much-anticipated final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The title decider will be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This season’s finale holds extra significance, as both franchises are chasing their first-ever IPL title. With just one win separating them from history, RCB and PBKS will leave no stone unturned in their quest for the championship. Over the years, both sides have built a passionate fanbase and will now aim to finally reward their supporters with a trophy.

PBKS topped the points table at the end of the league stage, narrowly edging past RCB. Both teams finished with 19 points from 14 matches, but PBKS claimed the number one spot thanks to a superior net run rate. Their consistent performance throughout the season has made this final a fitting end to what has been an exciting tournament.

Fans can expect a high-octane contest as two in-form teams battle for IPL glory.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final

The IPL 2025 final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue that has consistently favored batters this season. Known for producing high-scoring encounters, the upcoming clash between RCB and PBKS is expected to follow the same trend.