Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Final: Reliving Punjab Kings' historic road to the finale

IPL 2025 Final: Reliving Punjab Kings' historic road to the finale

This marks only the second time PBKS have reached the IPL final, their first appearance coming back in 2014 when they narrowly lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets.

PBKS
PBKS
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a long-awaited return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) final after 11 years, defeating Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
 
This marks only the second time PBKS have reached the IPL final, their first appearance coming back in 2014 when they narrowly lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets.
 
Now, they are set to meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-stakes final at the same venue on Tuesday. Both teams were standout performers during the league phase, finishing at the top of the table—Punjab in first place and Bengaluru in second.
 
The two sides previously met in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, where RCB delivered a dominant performance to defeat PBKS by eight wickets, earning a direct berth in the final for the first time since 2016. Punjab, however, bounced back strongly to keep their title hopes alive. 
 
Shreyas Iyer Leads from the Front
 
Snatching the win from the grasp of 5-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 clash, skipper Shreyas Iyer is locked in and wants back-to-back titles this years. His 87*-run knock proved how pivotal the batter is for the side not just as a player but as a captain as well.
 
Taking a record 3rd side to the final as skipper, Iyer has been phenomenal this season and amassed 600+ runs this season, striking at a rate of 175.
 
Bowling Brilliance 
Despite of losing Marco Jansen in the business end of the season, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken control of things for now and have been crucial in taking out crucial wickets for the side. Arshdeep is the team's leading wicket taker and has taken 18 scalps so far with one more game to go.
 
Most 200+ chases by a franchise
 
Punjab Kings have now successfully chased down a 200+ target for the eighth time, setting a new record for the most 200-plus run chases by any team in IPL history. 
 
PBKS’s Road to the Final
 
Match 1 – PBKS vs GT – Won by 11 runs
Match 2 – LSG vs PBKS – Won by 8 wickets
Match 3 – RR vs PBKS – Lost by 50 runs
Match 4 – PBKS vs SRH – Lost by 8 wickets
Match 5 – PBKS vs KKR – Won by 16 runs
Match 6 – RCB vs PBKS – Won by 5 wickets (14-over game, DLS method)
Match 7 – PBKS vs RCB – Lost by 7 wickets
Match 8 – PBKS vs KKR – No result
Match 9 – CSK vs PBKS – Won by 4 wickets
Match 10 – PBKS vs LSG – Won by 37 runs
Match 11 – PBKS vs DC – Match abandoned due to technical failure
Match 12 – PBKS vs RR – Won by 10 runs
Match 13 – PBKS vs DC – Lost by 6 wickets
Match 14 – MI vs PBKS – Won by 7 wickets
Qualifier 1 – PBKS vs RCB – Lost by 8 wickets

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PBKS vs MI HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Shreyas' captain's knock sends Punjab to the final

IPL 2025: Top batters and bowlers; Purple and Orange Cap leaderboard

IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad?

Highest successful run-chases in IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 live streaming: Where to watch PBKS vs MI match today?

Topics :Indian Premier League

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story