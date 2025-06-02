IPL 2025 Final: Reliving RCB's record-breaking run to the summit clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have earned a spot in the IPL 2025 final after a commanding victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1. Led by captain Rajat Patidar, RCB defeated the table-toppers by eight wickets, marking their fourth appearance in an IPL final—and the first since 2016.

Focused and Fired Up: RCB's Journey to the Final

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, praised the team's fearless and united approach this season. "The players have responded to challenges with courage, composure, and intent," he said. “It’s been a long road, but the final is the goal that truly matters.”

RCB has maintained a well-rounded team performance throughout IPL 2025, backed by match-winners across the board. According to Bobat, "The group is locked in and motivated to bring the title home." Kohli Leads from the Front, Team Delivers All-Round Support Former skipper Virat Kohli has had a phenomenal season, amassing over 600 runs with eight fifties—the most by any batter this year. Impressively, every time Kohli has hit a half-century in a run chase, RCB has emerged victorious. This marks the fifth season in which Kohli has crossed the 600-run mark.

But the team hasn’t relied on just one player. Nine other batters have scored half-centuries this season, with strong performances from Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Patidar himself. Bowling Brilliance RCB’s bowling unit has also been crucial. Josh Hazlewood leads with 21 wickets, supported by Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 15 each. Suyash Sharma has added eight wickets to his tally, while contributions from Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, and Liam Livingstone have strengthened the attack. Record-Breaking Season for RCB RCB became the first franchise to win all of their away games in the league stage. Their dominant performance includes several significant milestones:

First-ever league double over CSK, including a historic win at Chepauk

First win at Wankhede Stadium in a decade, defeating Mumbai Indians

Ended a six-year losing streak at Eden Gardens against KKR

Beat Delhi Capitals in New Delhi for the first time in seven years

Recorded the second-highest chase of the season against LSG, chasing 228 with ease Individual Achievements Fuel Success RCB’s journey has also seen numerous individual records. Their victory over PBKS in Qualifier 1 was the biggest win in playoff history, by 60 balls. Jitesh Sharma’s 85* off 33 balls against LSG is the highest IPL score by a No. 6 or lower batter. The 107-run partnership between Jitesh and Mayank Agarwal is RCB’s best for the 5th wicket or lower in a chase. Phil Salt became the third-fastest player to reach 1000 IPL runs, doing so in just 576 balls

RCB’s Road to the Final Match 1 – KKR vs RCB – RCB win by 7 wickets Match 2 – CSK vs RCB – RCB win by 50 runs Match 3 - RCB vs GT – GT won by 8 wickets Match 4 – MI vs RCB – RCB won by 12 runs Match 5 – RCB vs DC – DC won by 6 wickets Match 6 – RR vs RCB – RCB won by 9 wickets Match 7 – RCB vs PBKS – PBKS won by 5 wickets Match 8 – PBKS vs RCB – RCB won by 7 wickets