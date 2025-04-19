Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Key player battles and batter-bowler match-ups for RR vs LSG

Both RR and LSG are heavily dependent on their batting line-up for the win, especially their top order, which means the battle today will come down to who puts on a better show with the ball

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
In what would be the last straight fixture of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today. This will be a crucial match for both sides as, with the league stage of the tournament almost halfway done, the race for playoffs will start to heat up from now on.
 
LSG, who lost their last game to Chennai Super Kings, will be looking to jump back into the top four rankings if they manage to overcome the RR challenge, who, on the other hand, desperately need a win to keep themselves alive in the tournament. 
 
Both teams are heavily dependent on their batting line-up for the win, especially their top order, which means the battle today will come down to who puts on a better show with the ball.
 
For the home side RR, the burden of bowling will fall on the shoulders of Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma, who, despite the team losing games regularly, have been consistent in their last few matches. Their spinners, however, need to step up their game vs LSG if they wish to win.
 
On the other hand, for LSG, it is their spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi who are keeping their bowling line-up intact, but the pacers leaking runs in the powerplay and at the death will be something they need to take care of vs RR.
 
So, before these two teams tackle the field in Jaipur against each other, let us take a look at how their batters and bowlers have performed against each other so far, in the IPL and T20s overall.

RR vs LSG key player battles
 
RR Batters vs LSG Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal Avesh Khan IPL 3 20 0 154
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shahbaz Ahmed IPL 3 17 1 17 213
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shardul Thakur IPL 4 26 0 200
Sanju Samson Avesh Khan IPL 4 28 1 28 108
Sanju Samson Ravi Bishnoi IPL 7 75 0 167
Sanju Samson Shardul Thakur IPL 9 40 1 40 129
Sanju Samson Shardul Thakur T20s 11 46 2 23 118
Nitish Rana Avesh Khan IPL 5 29 2 14.5 126
Nitish Rana Ravi Bishnoi IPL 3 10 1 10 91
Nitish Rana Ravi Bishnoi T20s 4 23 1 23 115
Nitish Rana Shardul Thakur IPL 6 29 1 29 121
Riyan Parag Akash Deep T20s 2 33 0 157
Riyan Parag Ravi Bishnoi IPL 3 15 1 15 100
Riyan Parag Shardul Thakur IPL 2 10 1 10 91
Riyan Parag Shahbaz Ahmed T20s 6 52 1 52 141
Dhruv Jurel Ravi Bishnoi T20s 3 10 0 111
Shimron Hetmyer Avesh Khan T20s 5 53 1 53 212
Shimron Hetmyer Mitchell Marsh T20s 3 25 1 25 125
Shimron Hetmyer Ravi Bishnoi T20s 6 24 3 8 65
LSG Batters vs RR Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Aiden Markram Maheesh Theekshana T20s 10 86 1 86 139
Aiden Markram Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 4 17 2 8.5 71
Mitchell Marsh Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 4 32 1 32 160
Nicholas Pooran Fazalhaq Farooqi T20s 4 37 0 176
Nicholas Pooran Jofra Archer T20s 7 39 3 13 108
Nicholas Pooran Maheesh Theekshana T20s 8 103 0 159
Nicholas Pooran Sandeep Sharma IPL 6 33 2 16.5 144
Nicholas Pooran Tushar Deshpande IPL 4 21 1 21 175
Nicholas Pooran Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 7 31 2 15.5 155
Rishabh Pant Jofra Archer IPL 3 25 0 167
Rishabh Pant Jofra Archer T20s 6 40 1 40 174
Rishabh Pant Riyan Parag IPL 4 51 0 222
Rishabh Pant Sandeep Sharma IPL 8 28 1 28 97
Rishabh Pant Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 4 35 0 135
David Miller Jofra Archer T20s 4 17 2 8.5 94
David Miller Sandeep Sharma IPL 3 13 2 6.5 118
 
First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

