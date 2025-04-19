IPL 2025: Noor Ahmad has been fantastic this season - Mitchell Santner

Ahead of the blockbuster clash in IPL 2025, where the Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, MI spinner and former CSK player Mitchell Santner addressed the media and spoke about his team’s preparations for the high-stakes encounter. Santner facing his former side CSK

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Having 3 quality spinners is a luxury for us - CSK coach Fleming When asked about facing his former side, Santner noted that both teams share many similarities, particularly in terms of their championship pedigree, having each won the tournament multiple times. Speaking about his stint with MI, he expressed satisfaction with his role in the squad and said that getting more game time has been a positive development — something every player values.

Regarding the pitch conditions for the upcoming game, Santner said that any home team would prefer a surface that plays to their strengths, much like the previous match, which helped MI contain the explosive SRH top order. He added that if the same surface is used again, he would be happy to bowl on it, as it offered assistance to spinners.

However, with CSK having three quality spinners in their squad, he suggested there’s a possibility that a flatter surface might be prepared to neutralize the spin threat. Santner lauds Noor's season so far

Santner was also full of praise for CSK spinner Noor Ahmad, who has climbed the Purple Cap standings with a string of impressive performances this season. Having played both alongside and against Noor in various tournaments, Santner described him as a "fantastic player" and lauded his impact. Karn Sharma likely to be ruled out

Additionally, Santner provided a fitness update on MI spinner Karn Sharma, who walked off the field during the match against SRH after injuring his hand. He confirmed that Karn received two stitches due to the injury. Following his impressive performance in that game, it’s unfortunate that he may now have to miss the crucial clash against CSK.