IPL 2025: Prasidh replaces Noor for the first time as top wicket-taker

Gujarat Titans' pacer Prasidh Krishna finally ended CSK spinner Noor Ahmed's reign as top wicket-taker in IPL 2025 on Saturday after his impressive 4 for 41 spell against Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prasidh started the game with 10 wickets from six matches, but after his performance today he now has 14 wickets to his name—two more than Noor Ahmed, who has 12 wickets in seven matches.

Notably, Noor first claimed the purple cap after his 4 for 18 spell against Mumbai Indians in match number two of IPL 2025 and had been the proud holder of it ever since—until today. He will now have the chance to reclaim his spot on Sunday when CSK face MI at Wankhede Stadium.

However, before that, DC’s Kuldeep Yadav (11 wickets) will also have the opportunity to claim the purple cap when DC come out to defend their title against GT.

IPL 2025 purple cap leaderboard