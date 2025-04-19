Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Prasidh replaces Noor for the first time as top wicket-taker

IPL 2025: Prasidh replaces Noor for the first time as top wicket-taker

CSK spinner from Afghanistan, Noor Ahmed, held the purple cap for almost a month after claiming it in his first game

Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans
Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans
Aditya Kaushik
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Gujarat Titans’ pacer Prasidh Krishna finally ended CSK spinner Noor Ahmed’s reign as top wicket-taker in IPL 2025 on Saturday after his impressive 4 for 41 spell against Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prasidh started the game with 10 wickets from six matches, but after his performance today he now has 14 wickets to his name—two more than Noor Ahmed, who has 12 wickets in seven matches. 
 
Notably, Noor first claimed the purple cap after his 4 for 18 spell against Mumbai Indians in match number two of IPL 2025 and had been the proud holder of it ever since—until today. He will now have the chance to reclaim his spot on Sunday when CSK face MI at Wankhede Stadium.
 
However, before that, DC’s Kuldeep Yadav (11 wickets) will also have the opportunity to claim the purple cap when DC come out to defend their title against GT.
 
IPL 2025 purple cap leaderboard
 
IPL 2025 top wicket-takers list
Player Team Wkts Mat Inns BBI 4w 5w
Prasidh Krishna GT 14 7 7 4 for 41 1 0
Noor Ahmad CSK 12 7 7 4 for 18 1 0
Josh Hazlewood RCB 12 7 7 3 for 14 0 0
Kuldeep Yadav DC 11 7 6 3 for 22 0 0
Mohammed Siraj GT 11 7 7 4 for 17 1 0
Khaleel Ahmed CSK 11 7 7 3 for 29 0 0
Hardik Pandya MI 11 6 6 5 for 36 0 1
Shardul Thakur LSG 11 7 7 4 for 34 1 0
Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 10 7 7 3 for 22 0 0
Sai Kishore GT 10 7 6 3 for 30 0 0
Arshdeep Singh PBKS 10 7 7 3 for 43 0 0
Harshit Rana KKR 10 7 7 3 for 25 0 0
Mitchell Starc DC 10 7 6 5 for 35 0 1
Digvesh Singh LSG 9 7 7 2 for 30 0 0
Harshal Patel SRH 9 6 6 4 for 42 1 0
 
