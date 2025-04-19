Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Having 3 quality spinners is a luxury for us - CSK coach Fleming

IPL 2025: Having 3 quality spinners is a luxury for us - CSK coach Fleming

Fleming explained that having 3 quality spinners in the squad is a luxury, but with Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja performing well, it becomes difficult to accommodate all three in the playing XI.

Fleming
Fleming
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahead of the blockbuster clash in IPL 2025, where the Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming addressed the media and discussed his side’s preparations for the big game.
 
Fleming's Assessment of the Pitch 
When asked about the pitch in Mumbai, Fleming noted that while the Wankhede Stadium is often regarded as a batting-friendly venue, he expects a high-scoring contest. However, he also pointed out that in the last match at the venue, the SRH batters struggled to pick the pace of the ball at times, making it a challenging surface for the visitors. 
 
R. Ashwin’s Selection Ahead of the MI Clash 
Fleming was questioned about Ravichandran Ashwin, who was left out in the previous game. He explained that having three quality spinners in the squad is a luxury, but with Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja performing well, it becomes difficult to accommodate all three in the playing XI. The team, he said, doesn’t want to get ahead of itself with constant changes.

Also Read

IPL 2025 RR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: Prasidh replaces Noor for the first time as top wicket-taker

IPL 2025: RR vs LSG head-to-head, toss stats in Jaipur, weather forecast

IPL 2025: Key player battles and batter-bowler match-ups for RR vs LSG

IPL 2025, GT vs DC: What is the latest update on Faf du Plessis' fitness?

 
CSK Middle Order Concerns 
The coach also addressed concerns about CSK's middle-order batting struggles. Players like Deepak Hooda haven’t delivered consistent performances, but Fleming said the team is backing its current lineup. Rather than making drastic changes to the batting order, the management is encouraging the players to step up and deliver.
 
Fleming on New Addition Dewald Brevis 
Fleming confirmed that CSK’s latest signing, Dewald Brevis, has joined the team and will begin training immediately. While he didn’t confirm Brevis' availability for selection against MI, his arrival provides the team with an exciting new option moving forward.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: GT vs DC playing 11, GT batters vs DC bowlers matchups

IPL 2025 GT vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: GT vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ahmedabad

IPL 2025: GT vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: GT vs DC head-to-head, toss stats in Ahmedabad, weather forecast

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story