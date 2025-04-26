IPL 2025: We always backed Rohit, knew he would come back - Kieron Pollard

Ahead of Mumbai Indians’ day match against Lucknow Super Giants, MI batting coach Kieron Pollard addressed the media and shared insights into the team's preparation for the crucial clash. The game will be the first of the double-header on Sunday, marking a rare day match outing for MI this season.

When asked about MI’s recent winning streak that has propelled them into the top four, Pollard stated that the team has found a good rhythm and is determined to keep collecting points as the tournament enters its business end.

Pollard was also asked about the mood within the team and the coaching staff. "We're never really happy or satisfied with what we've achieved. We are still trying to improve and win the critical moments of the game," he said.

With pressure building on teams in the latter half of the IPL season, Pollard was questioned if MI felt the heat. He responded by saying that every team views the season differently—some start strong while others peak in the second half. However, he emphasized that for MI, every phase of the IPL is equally important. Pollard backing Rohit all the way

On the subject of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav returning to form, Pollard said that he and the team always backed the duo. “We knew everyone would be singing their praises later in the season. We knew it was going to happen.”

Pollard was also full of praise for Hardik Pandya, who has delivered with both bat and ball. “Hardik is enjoying his cricket, as we’ve seen in his international performances too. For me, it’s great to see someone who has faced challenges—both on and off the field—make such a strong comeback. Sometimes, we need to give people a little leeway,” he added.