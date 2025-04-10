IPL 2025 RCB vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take each other on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight in the 24th match of IPL 2025.

Check RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES here RCB has been in strong form, winning three of their first four matches this season. In their most recent outing, they triumphed over the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede Stadium. Captain Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar both scored impressive half-centuries, while Jitesh Sharma's explosive 40* off 19 balls helped RCB reach a total of 221/5. Despite a spirited effort from Mumbai, who managed 209/9, Krunal Pandya’s brilliant four-wicket haul was key in RCB’s victory.

DC skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Bengaluru tonight. Both skippers after the toss: Axar Patel: We will bowl first. My fingers are fine, protecting it, but if needed, I will bowl all four overs. Faf is fit, he's in and Rizzie is out. We've decided on our order and KL will bat in the middle-order. Spinners will have a role here, but the fats bowlers can also take wickets. They'll have to play thee roles they've been selected to do, we've two good leg-spinners, they're our attacking options, we have defending options as well, so we'll have to play according to whatever the match situation demands. Rajat Patidar: We would have loved to chase, but the surface looks hard, we'll look to put up a good total and defend it. I always back my instincts, but I do plan as well. It's important to win home matches as well, important to have the momentum going. No changes for us. Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood. Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma. Delhi Capitals playing 11: Faf Du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar. Impact Substitute: Mohit Sharma.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals remain undefeated in IPL 2025, having won all three of their matches. Under the leadership of Axar Patel, DC secured a 25-run victory against Chennai Super Kings in their last match. KL Rahul played a pivotal role, scoring a crucial half-century while opening the batting for the first time for DC. Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with valuable contributions. DC set a challenging target of 184/6 and restricted CSK to 158/5, earning their third consecutive win of the season.

IPL 2025 RCB vs DC Broadcast Details

IPL 2025 RCB VS DC broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

