RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Axar Patel wins the toss, elects to field first in Bengaluru

RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: As the top two teams on the IPL 2025 points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take each other on today in the Chinnaswamy Stadium, fans await an exhilarating match between the underdogs of IPL 2025. Axar Patel won the toss and deeicded to bowl first against RCB tonight.

Axar Patel’s unbeaten Delhi Capitals will take on Patidar’s fiery Challengers at 7:30 PM IST today as both teams race for the top spot this Indian Premier League season. Delhi Capitals remain the only undefeated team in IPL 2025 so far, securing victories in all three of their opening matches under the impressive leadership of new skipper Axar Patel. In their latest encounter, they claimed a 25-run win over Chennai Super Kings. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Rayudu responds to backlash over showing support for MS Dhoni

IPL 2025: RCB vs DC Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma.

Delhi Capitals playing 11: Faf Du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Substitute: Mohit Sharma. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs DC head-to-head record, key toss stats in Bengaluru Mohit Sharma.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel will take place at 7 PM IST today.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast RCB vs DC match with English commentary

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.