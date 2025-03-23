IPL 2025: Who is Vignesh Puthur, debutant who bagged a 3-fer for MI vs CSK?

Gaikwad hit a full delivery outside the off-stump straight to Will Jacks. In his second over, Puthur claimed Shivam Dube, who was caught at long-on by Tilak Varma. He then dismissed Deepak Hooda, who was caught off a slog sweep attempt at deep square leg. ALSO READ: Here's why Irfan Pathan dropped from IPL 2025 star-studded commentary team Vignesh Puthur, a left-arm wrist spinner from Malappuram, Kerala, was introduced as the Impact Player for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Puthur made an immediate impact, dismissing Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first over and bagging a 3-fer on the night as well.Gaikwad hit a full delivery outside the off-stump straight to Will Jacks. In his second over, Puthur claimed Shivam Dube, who was caught at long-on by Tilak Varma. He then dismissed Deepak Hooda, who was caught off a slog sweep attempt at deep square leg.

At just 23 years old, Puthur was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 30 lakh, despite having not represented Kerala at the senior level. He has played for the state in under-14 and under-19 competitions, and has also featured for Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), where he picked up just two wickets in three matches. Puthur also had a stint in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Originally a medium pacer, Puthur transitioned to spin after being guided by local cricketer Mohammed Sherif. He was unfamiliar with the term "chinaman" but embraced the challenge and developed his leg-spin skills. His breakthrough came when he moved to Thrissur to advance his cricket career, where he became one of the leading bowlers in the Kerala College Premier T20 league for St. Thomas College. His consistent performances with Jolly Rovers Cricket Club eventually earned him a spot in the Alleppey Ripples squad, which proved to be a turning point in his career.

Vignesh ended with figures of 3/32 in his 4 overs and also received a pat on the back by none other than MS Dhoni at the end of the match.