IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs RR cricket match live?

RR vs SRH PLAYING 11: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami Here's what both the captains said at the toss: Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals captain: "Bowling first. Looks like a dry wicket so we'll have a crack at it later. (On captaincy) Means a lot, started here as a 17 year old. Getting to fill in big shoes, very excited. The impact rule helps with Sanju. We've retained a lot of our core so that helps with the batting order. The other three overseas will be Theekshana, Jofra and Farooqi. Always good to start well, we have practiced a lot." Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: "It is great to be back. The core of the group is the same, the coaching staff is the same. Don't think batting or bowling first matters. It is pretty hot, so don't mind bowling second. Would be nice to keep last season's form going. We always encourage our games to play with freedom. Abhi and Heady with hopefully continue from last year, and Nitish and Klassen are there as well. Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar will be making their debuts."

IPL 2025 SRH vs RR broadcast details

The broadcasting rights for IPL 2025 vary across countries, ensuring fans worldwide can catch the action. In India and Bhutan, Star Sports Network airs matches across 10 channels in six languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. For viewers in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, Star Sports and Yupp TV provide coverage, while Pakistan relies solely on Yupp TV. In the UK and Ireland, matches are available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Fans in the USA and Canada can tune in to Willow TV, while Gazi TV broadcasts in Bangladesh.

Australia’s IPL fans can watch via Kayo and Foxtel (channel 501, Foxtel App). In Afghanistan, the tournament airs on RTA TV. Astro serves viewers in Malaysia and Brunei, while SuperSport caters to South Africa and sub-Saharan regions. MENA/UAE residents can watch through CricLife1 on eLife, and Hong Kong’s PCCW and Singapore’s StarHub cover their respective regions. Flow Sports 2 broadcasts in the Caribbean, while Sky Sport NZ handles New Zealand. Papua New Guinea tunes in via EMTV, and BeIN Sports serves the Arab world. Lastly, the Maldives enjoys coverage through both Yupp TV and Medianet.

How to watch SRH vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming & telecast information

