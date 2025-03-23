IPL 2025 CSK vs MI: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats

The highly anticipated "El Clásico" is back as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 3 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai's Chepauk today.

Both of the IPL's most successful franchises have made key changes to their squads, while keeping their core intact. The most notable shifts include R Ashwin's return to CSK after 9 years and the transfer of CSK's key bowler, Deepak Chahar, to MI.

In IPL 2024, both teams struggled to make an impact. MI found themselves in the midst of off-field controversies and finished at the bottom of the table. CSK had a rollercoaster season but narrowly missed out on the playoffs, losing a thrilling encounter to RCB.

Looking to bounce back, both teams will aim to start IPL 2025 with a win. However, MI will be without their regular captain, Hardik Pandya, who is serving a suspension for an over-rate violation carried over from last season. Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, will step in to lead the team.

M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Pitch report for CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match

The pitch at MA Chidambaram generally supports spinners. In the IPL, teams usually prefer chasing, and this trend is expected to persist. A total above 170 runs is considered competitive on this surface, and the dew is not anticipated to have much impact on the game.

M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: IPL T20 stats

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium - Key IPL Stats Stat Record Highest Team Score 246/3 by CSK vs Rajasthan Royals (2010) Lowest Team Score 70 all-out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs CSK (2019) Most Runs Scored Suresh Raina - 1498 Most Wickets Taken R. Ashwin - 50 Highest Individual Score 127 by Murali Vijay (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010) Best Bowling Performance 5/5 by Akash Madhwal (Mumbai Indians) vs Lucknow Super Giants (2023) The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium has seen remarkable performances in IPL history. CSK's highest team score of 246/3 against Rajasthan Royals in 2010 remains a record, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted the lowest total of 70 in 2019. Suresh Raina has scored the most runs here, with 1498, and R. Ashwin leads the wicket tally with 50. Murali Vijay’s 127 remains the highest individual score, and Akash Madhwal’s 5/5 is the best bowling performance recorded.

CSK's Record at Chepauk

CSK at Chepauk Stat Record Matches Played 75 Matches Won 51 Matches Lost 23 Matches Tied 1 Batting Average 31.11 Batting Run Rate 8.32 Bowling Average 23.56 Bowling Economy 7.79 Chennai Super Kings have a strong record at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, with 51 wins out of 75 matches. Their batting average is 31.11, with a run rate of 8.32, while their bowlers have an average of 23.56 and an economy rate of 7.79. Their solid performance is highlighted by a dominant win rate.

Other key stats for M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai M.A Chidambaram key stats Stat Record Matches Played 85 Matches Won Batting First 49 (57.65%) Matches Won Batting Second 36 (42.35%) Matches Won Winning Toss 42 (49.41%) Matches Won Losing Toss 43 (50.59%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)