Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 CSK vs MI: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats

A total above 170 runs is considered competitive in Chennai, and the dew is not anticipated to have much impact on the game.

CSK vs MI pitch report
CSK vs MI pitch report
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The highly anticipated "El Clásico" is back as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 3 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai's Chepauk today.
 
Both of the IPL's most successful franchises have made key changes to their squads, while keeping their core intact. The most notable shifts include R Ashwin's return to CSK after 9 years and the transfer of CSK’s key bowler, Deepak Chahar, to MI. 
 
In IPL 2024, both teams struggled to make an impact. MI found themselves in the midst of off-field controversies and finished at the bottom of the table. CSK had a rollercoaster season but narrowly missed out on the playoffs, losing a thrilling encounter to RCB.
 
Looking to bounce back, both teams will aim to start IPL 2025 with a win. However, MI will be without their regular captain, Hardik Pandya, who is serving a suspension for an over-rate violation carried over from last season. Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, will step in to lead the team.   
 
M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Pitch report for CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match

Also Read

IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Hyderabad Pitch report, Rajiv Gandhi stadium key stats

KKR vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli guides RCB to 7-wicket win in Kolkata

IPL: Full list of winners in opening matches of tournament over the years

IPL 2025: Why was Bhuvaneshwar Kumar not picked in RCB playing 11 vs KKR?

IPL 2025: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

 
The pitch at MA Chidambaram generally supports spinners. In the IPL, teams usually prefer chasing, and this trend is expected to persist. A total above 170 runs is considered competitive on this surface, and the dew is not anticipated to have much impact on the game. 
 
M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: IPL T20 stats
 
The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium has seen remarkable performances in IPL history. CSK's highest team score of 246/3 against Rajasthan Royals in 2010 remains a record, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted the lowest total of 70 in 2019. Suresh Raina has scored the most runs here, with 1498, and R. Ashwin leads the wicket tally with 50. Murali Vijay’s 127 remains the highest individual score, and Akash Madhwal’s 5/5 is the best bowling performance recorded. 
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium - Key IPL Stats
Stat Record
Highest Team Score 246/3 by CSK vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
Lowest Team Score 70 all-out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs CSK (2019)
Most Runs Scored Suresh Raina - 1498
Most Wickets Taken R. Ashwin - 50
Highest Individual Score 127 by Murali Vijay (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
Best Bowling Performance 5/5 by Akash Madhwal (Mumbai Indians) vs Lucknow Super Giants (2023)
 
    CSK’s Record at Chepauk
 
Chennai Super Kings have a strong record at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, with 51 wins out of 75 matches. Their batting average is 31.11, with a run rate of 8.32, while their bowlers have an average of 23.56 and an economy rate of 7.79. Their solid performance is highlighted by a dominant win rate. 
CSK at Chepauk
Stat Record
Matches Played 75
Matches Won 51
Matches Lost 23
Matches Tied 1
Batting Average 31.11
Batting Run Rate 8.32
Bowling Average 23.56
Bowling Economy 7.79
 
Other key stats for M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 
M.A Chidambaram key stats
Stat Record
Matches Played 85
Matches Won Batting First 49 (57.65%)
Matches Won Batting Second 36 (42.35%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 42 (49.41%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 43 (50.59%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
   
    
 Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here   
 
     
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

English to Tamil: Full list of commentators for IPL 2025's 13-feed telecast

Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2025 for free on JioHotstar

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB player battles: Kohli vs Narine, Salt vs Russell & more

IPL 2025: Most expensive players bought over the years in IPL history

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story