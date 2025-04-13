IPL 2025: Why is Faf du Plessis not part of DC playing 11 vs Mumbai?

Delhi Capitals opener Faf du Plessis is not plart of the playing 11 in the IPL 2025 encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi tonight. The opener spoke about his absence from the eleven, saying that he is unfit due to injury. KL Rahul to open the innings for DC?

Thankfully, for Delhi Capitals they have another readymade opener with them in the form of KL Rahul who is coming into the game with a superb unbeaten 97-run knock against RCB last time.

DC skipper Axar Patel cofirmed the news after the toss as DC elected to bowl first in Delhi. He said "We'll bowl first. We're chasing well, and it's the first match over here this season so don't know how the pitch will play. Don't trust numbers from the past too much. Challenge is to follow the plan properly and to be brave even if you get hit for a six. Faf is injured." Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar KL Rahul did open the innings for Delhi against CSK as well and did a decent job in giving his side a good start. His 51-ball 77 that day helped his side secure a win against the 5-time champs as well.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah