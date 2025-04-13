IPL 2025 DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have emerged as the surprise package of IPL 2025, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with a flawless record so far. As they gear up to host Match 29 of the season, DC will lock horns with the struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST, with KL Rahul—fresh off a memorable win against CSK—set to lead Delhi once again.

Check DC vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here On the other side, Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, are desperate to turn things around. With just one win from five matches, MI find themselves in ninth place, but their losses have often been narrow, showing glimpses of potential. Rohit has looked in good touch, and the return of Jasprit Bumrah has added depth and firepower to their bowling attack.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11, MI batters vs DC bowlers matchups Despite their position on the table, both teams are known for their strong chasing abilities, which sets the stage for a high-octane contest. With the Delhi-Mumbai rivalry reignited, fans can expect a cracker of a match under the lights.

IPL 2025 DC vs MI broadcast details

IPL 2025 DC vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

