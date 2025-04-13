IPL 2025: DC vs MI head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, key toss stats

The 29th match of the IPL 2025 will witness Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. While the Capitals, under Axar Patel's leadership, have enjoyed a flawless start to the season with four straight victories, the same can't be said for Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. ALSO READ: RR vs RCB head-to-head & weather forecast | Jaipur Pitch report & Stadium stats | Playing 11 & Player match-ups stats | Live streaming
MI have had a turbulent campaign so far, managing only one win in their first five matches. Their inability to settle on a consistent playing 11 has seen them slide down to eighth place on the points table.
On the other hand, Delhi have displayed resilience and depth, clinching victories from tight situations. Their well-balanced squad has allowed them to adapt and excel regardless of match conditions.
As both sides prepare for this high-stakes encounter, all eyes will be on the toss. With DC’s strong top order and MI’s poor track record while chasing, the toss could significantly impact the outcome of this crucial fixture.
DC vs MI head-to-head:
MI enjoy a slight lead over DC when it comes to their head-to-head records in the IPL.
Overall
Total Matches Played: 35
DC Won: 16
MI Won: 19
N/R: 1
DC vs MI head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jaipur:
HEAD-TO-HEAD
• Overall: Mts – 35, DC Won – 16, MI Won – 19
• At Delhi: Mts – 12, DC Won – 7, MI Won – 5
• Since 2022: Mts – 5, DC Won – 2, MI Won – 3
Overall team record:
DC: Mts – 82, Won – 37, Lost – 44, N/R - 1 (Win % - 45)
MI: Mts – 15, Won – 7, Lost – 8 (Win % - 47)
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: DC vs MI weather forecast
The weather in Delhi is expected to remain clear on the day of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, with no forecast of rain. As a result, there are minimal chances of any interruptions due to weather. The temperature during the game is likely to stay in the high 20s, ensuring ideal conditions for cricket.
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
The previous meeting between DC and MI took place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in IPL 2024 DC came out as the winners by 10 runs on the night..