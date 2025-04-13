IPL 2025: DC vs MI head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, key toss stats

MI have had a turbulent campaign so far, managing only one win in their first five matches. Their inability to settle on a consistent playing 11 has seen them slide down to eighth place on the points table.

On the other hand, Delhi have displayed resilience and depth, clinching victories from tight situations. Their well-balanced squad has allowed them to adapt and excel regardless of match conditions.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium As both sides prepare for this high-stakes encounter, all eyes will be on the toss. With DC’s strong top order and MI’s poor track record while chasing, the toss could significantly impact the outcome of this crucial fixture.

DC vs MI head-to-head:

Also Read

MI enjoy a slight lead over DC when it comes to their head-to-head records in the IPL.

Overall

Total Matches Played: 35

DC Won: 16

MI Won: 19

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Head-to-head record Matches played DC won MI won Tie No result Abandoned Overall 35 16 19 - - - Match Types T20 Match 35 16 19 - - - At Venues Arun Jaitley Stadium 12 7 5 - - - Brabourne Stadium 2 1 1 - - - Buffalo Park 1 1 - - - - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 - - - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 - - - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 - 3 - - - MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - - - - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 2 - - - - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 - - - SuperSport Park 1 1 - - - - Wankhede Stadium 10 3 7 - - - In Countries India 27 12 15 - - - South Africa 2 2 - - - - United Arab Emirates 6 2 4 - - - N/R: 1

DC vs MI head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jaipur:

HEAD-TO-HEAD

• Overall: Mts – 35, DC Won – 16, MI Won – 19

• At Delhi: Mts – 12, DC Won – 7, MI Won – 5

• Since 2022: Mts – 5, DC Won – 2, MI Won – 3

Overall team record:

DC: Mts – 82, Won – 37, Lost – 44, N/R - 1 (Win % - 45)

MI: Mts – 15, Won – 7, Lost – 8 (Win % - 47)

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: DC vs MI weather forecast

The weather in Delhi is expected to remain clear on the day of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, with no forecast of rain. As a result, there are minimal chances of any interruptions due to weather. The temperature during the game is likely to stay in the high 20s, ensuring ideal conditions for cricket.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The previous meeting between DC and MI took place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in IPL 2024 DC came out as the winners by 10 runs on the night..