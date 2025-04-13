IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11, MI batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Delhi Capitals have emerged as the standout team so far, remaining unbeaten in their four matches. Their recent victory came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and they now sit second in the points table. Playing on their home turf, DC will aim to maintain their winning streak and strengthen their position.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are under pressure after a sluggish start to the season, managing only one win from their five games. Positioned eighth in the standings, the Hardik Pandya-led side needs to find momentum quickly if they hope to stay in the playoff race.

With one side flying high and the other desperate for a turnaround, this matchup promises to be an exciting and closely contested affair.

Axar Patel’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 4

Wins: 4

Losses: 0

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 100

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 5

Wins: 1

Losses: 4

N/R: 0

DC playing 11 vs MI (probable)

DC are the only team with a perfect record this season with 4 wins in as many games so far. Axar Patel and co. would love to carry forward the momentum and maintain the consistency in the side. Any change in the playing 11 is highly unlikely.

DC playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (wk), T Stubbs, J Fraser-McGurk, F du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, Axar Patel (C), Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc, MM Sharma

DC squad for IPL 2025:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

MI playing 11 vs DC (probable)

Mumbai have had a rollercoaster of a season so far as the wins and losses keep coming and going this year. They would love to get some sort of consistency in their game and get points on a more regular basis as the race for the playoff spot intensify later in the season.

MI playing 11 (probable): RD Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, WG Jacks, HH Pandya, Mitchell Santner, JJ Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, DL Chahar, Trent Boult

MI squad for IPL 2025:

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs