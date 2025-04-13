IPL 2025 RR vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash on today at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Both sides are looking to bounce back from recent defeats — RCB lost to Delhi Capitals, while RR suffered a heavy 58-run loss to Gujarat Titans. In the match Rajat Patidar won the toss for RCB and invited Sanju Samon-led RR to bat first.

RR vs RCB playing 11 today: RR playing 11 vs RCB: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande Impact players: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore RCB playing 11 vs RR: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RCB, currently fourth with three wins in five games, will rely on the opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli to combat RR’s express pacer Jofra Archer, who has been in red-hot form. Archer’s fiery pace and recent breakthroughs provide a much-needed boost for RR’s struggling bowling unit.

RCB’s batting looks sharp with Rajat Patidar in form and big-hitters like Tim David and Liam Livingstone. RR, on the other hand, will seek runs from Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag after a disappointing last outing.

IPL 2025 RR vs RCB broadcast details

IPL 2025 RR vs RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RR vs RCB in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 13 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match start on April 13?

The IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the RR vs RCB match in India on both its app and website.